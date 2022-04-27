The Lake County Community Fund Board of Directors are excited to announce the recipients of two significant 2022 grant awards: the Lake County Community Grant and the Copper Mountain Resort Award.
The board awarded $40,000 to 18 Lake County nonprofit organizations as part of the Community Grant and $25,000 to five nonprofits under the Copper Mountain Resort grant program.
In addition to the generous grant from POWDR and Copper Mountain Resort, considerable support from Lake County, the City of Leadville and more than 240 corporate, foundation and individual donors have made this grant program possible.
Recipients were selected at the board’s April 5 meeting from a tremendously qualified and deserving pool of applicants through a robust and competitive grant review process.
The Lake County Community Grant supports projects that fit within multiple areas, including arts and culture, community and economic development, education and training, environmental initiatives and health and wellness.
In 2020, thanks to a four-year $200,000 gift from Copper Mountain Resort and POWDR, a new $25,000 annual grant-making program was initiated to fund numerous projects, including outdoor adventure education, development of lifetime sports skills and environmental causes. The objective of this grant is to inspire a healthy adventure lifestyle among Lake County youth, promote lifetime sports and support environmental causes.
Lake County Community Fund’s 2022 Grant Awards:
— Advocates of Lake County: Awarded $3,000 to cover the upkeep of the Safe House and to ensure that it remains operational and able to act as a refuge for victims of violence.
— Rotary Club of Buena Vista: Awarded $1,200 to fund the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program for children in Lake County. This program provides an age-appropriate book to every child ages zero-five every month until they reach age five in an effort to promote and enable the advantages of early childhood literacy.
— Full Circle of Lake County: Awarded $1,000 to fund the purchase of kitchen equipment in support of the new building and office renovation. The completed kitchen will provide a facility for youth, family and immigrant programs to prepare meals.
— St. George Episcopal Church: Awarded $9,221 to help outfit the new commercial kitchen with key items such as an electric cooling/steaming table as well as several small utensils, including pots, pans and knives.
— Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation: Awarded $1,195 to fund the celebratory September 2022 end-of-season open house at the Tabor Opera House in Leadville. This open house will provide free building tours to visitors and everyone within the community.
— Planned Pethood Leadville: Awarded $1,200 to fund affordable access to pet health care for all Lake County community members, such as free and affordable spay and neuter procedures and funding to vaccinate pets.
— National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum: Awarded $2,500 to support the creation of a new children’s bilingual (English/Spanish) interactive mining exhibit.
— Colorado Learning Connections: Awarded $2,000 to fund tutoring for seventh-11th grade students in partnership with the Lake County School District and Project Dream to improve academic performance. This support will help more students graduate high school.
— Chaffee Housing Trust: Awarded $1,000 to support the bilingual Promotores Program, which is designed to assist Lake County residents who need counseling on preparing their finances and applying for a mortgage.
— CASA of the Continental Divide: Awarded $3,735 to provide funding for a Lake County coordinator and coaching and training for all Lake County Child Advocate Volunteers. CASA’s mission is to strengthen families and communities through trauma-informed advocacy, support and services.
— Lake County School District: Awarded $1,195 to purchase versatile and reusable science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) equipment in the form of rocket launchers and Sphero robot balls. The equipment will be primarily used by Lake County Intermediate School students grades third through sixth and after-school programs Project Dream (K-sixth), the Mobile Learning Center, Get Outdoors Leadville! and school district family learning nights.
— Lake County Public Library Summer Reading Program: Awarded $1,500 to purchase materials to support specific programming initiatives, craft and project supplies, and a variety of engagement incentives.
— Solvista Health Regional Assessment Center Transportation Program: Awarded $1,800 to assist with transporting patients when care needs necessitate to and from the Regional Assessment Center.
— Leadville Dance Academy: Awarded $800 to help create a professional, safe and accessible studio environment with mirrors, barres, sprung dance flooring and tumbling equipment to best instruct students.
— Lideres Latinoamericanos: Awarded $3,200 to support the traditional holiday community event Posadas, which is celebrated throughout Latin America. Latino leaders will celebrate this event with the community of Leadville because it is a way to included people from other cultures.
— Cloud City High School Mural and Mentorship Program: Awarded $1,500 to support students in the planning and production of a large mural at Cloud City High School as part of the School to Work Alliance Program. This is an opportunity to directly engage students in various art-based careers including mural-painting, tattooing, scenic painting, theatre and project management.
