Life Time wrapped up the 2022 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB race weekend with the Leadville 10K Run on Sunday, Aug. 14.
The shortest run in the race series covers the first and last 3.1 miles of the Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva coming up on Aug. 20 and 21.
Annie Dube, 30, from Golden, finished first in the women’s division with a time of 41:51. Melody Fairchild, 48, from Lyons, finished second at 45:02. Katie Carbiener secured third place with a time of 47:01.
In the men’s division, Wyatt McGuire, 26, from Boulder, finished first with a time of 35:07. Eric Hamel, 25, from Enumclaw, Washington, finished second at 36:40. Chris Johnson, 35, from Evergreen, finished third with a time of 37:29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.