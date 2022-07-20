Lake County installed a walk-through metal detector security system in mid-June at the county building right before the Eric Gurule murder trail began.
The county received a $105,000 state-funded grant for court security to pay for the equipment, personnel and contractor costs for a year, spanning from July I to the end of next June, said County Commissioner Kayla Marcella.
People who enter the building have to place their belongings in a bin for inspection and walk through a metal detector.
The building’s third floor already has a court security officer and similar system next to the courtroom, but the additional checkpoint downstairs allows for increased protection, especially during high-profile cases, said Lake County Interim Sheriff Heath Speckman.
Two security officers from Ace Security operated the checkpoint together during the murder trial, but there’s been just one officer stationed there lately. “We are down to one contractor until we finalize the budget adjustments required to keep two contract security officers,” said Speckman.
If the officer on duty has to leave for a few minutes, Speckman said they’ll call for backup and someone qualified will step in, whether that’s another court security officer or a Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Marcella said staff and public feedback on the new system has been positive and the Board of County Commissioners hasn’t received any complaints about enforcement.
Sometimes people get frustrated when they can’t walk through the scanner with certain items, said Speckman, but signs explaining the rules have been posted for years.
Besides the occasional push-back, Speckman feels the increased security has been helpful overall.
The county has wanted to install a security system for a while now. In fact, the county’s previous sheriff Amy Reyes kick-started the process.
“It is the county’s responsibility to provide security to the courts and county staff, and we do take that responsibility seriously,” said Marcella.
Robust security measures like the walk-through system are expected to continue as long as the county building is used, and also within the new Community Justice Center.
The City of Leadville, however, does not have plans to install any security systems at City Hall because it’s not within the budget, said City Administrator Laurie Simonson, suggesting it might not be worth the possible public intimidation factor anyway.
For any high-profile municipal court cases, employees could always use a hand wand to scan people in, said Simonson. Additional security measures would of course be implemented in case of a threat.
