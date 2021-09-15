The Lake County High School girls volleyball team played one match last week, increasing the team’s winning record of 6-1 this season.
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Panthers played Salida High School and won 3-0. Lake County’s team swept all three sets, but fought hard for a narrow victory in the first and third sets.
This week, Lake County’s team faced off against Arrupe Jesuit High School of Denver on Wednesday, Sept. 15 for a league game. The next scheduled game for Lake County is Tuesday, Sept. 21 against Middle Park High School of Granby. The game will be played in Granby.
According to Sean Sprague, the team’s coach, Lake County is ranked tenth in the state, the highest the team has ever been ranked.
“We have a lot of big games coming up,” said Sprague. “But we are back to a full squad after a few injuries and hoping to go 7-1.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.