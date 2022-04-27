At approximately 1:34 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue (LLCFR) was dispatched to Lost Canyon Road west of Granite after receiving reports of a wildfire.
Summit Fire & EMS and Chaffee County Fire were also requested and on scene. The fire was determined to be on U.S. Forest Service (USFS) land in Chaffee County. Lake County Public Works with their water tender, St. Vincent Health EMS and USFS were also on scene.
Crews created breaks on the north and south flanks of the fire, where adequate snow existed to limit the spread of flames. The fire was turned over to USFS fire crews upon their arrival, and all fire crews were pulled from the scene at 7:30 p.m. The fire did not impact any structures.
Last week’s fire marks the start of a fire season that could be made worse by the high winds Lake County is currently experiencing, according to LLCFR. The Bureau of Land Management has already implemented a stage one fire ban in certain areas, including Lake County.
LLCFR advises that visitors check fire restrictions before camping or lighting campfires in Lake County. Never leave a campfire burning and carry adequate water to drown campfires, added LLCFR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.