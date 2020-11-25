The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum has launched a brand new website at its existing URL, www.mininghalloffame.org. The museum is also now offering an online store in time for the holiday shopping season. The public is invited to visit the new website and browse the store.
In conjunction with the launch of the online gift shop, NMHFM has decided to give the store a name of its own in order to let it develop a personality and presence. The museum is seeking the public’s input on an original name.
Suggestions for an appropriate name are requested with the following requirements:
— Two or three words maximum.
— Theme must be mining related.
— Incorporate the museum’s mission to “Tell the story of mining, its people, its importance to the American public, and to society’s sustainability.”
— The name must create an atmosphere that is fun and welcoming.
Submissions should be directed to info@mininghalloffame.org. The winning entry, as judged by the NMHFM staff, will receive a special selection from our gift shop inventory. Entries must be received by December 31 at 11:59 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.