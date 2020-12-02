Lake County secured access to rapid COVID-19 testing kits that allow for quick and highly accurate results that were formerly limited to larger testing facilities.
Molecular tests, which can yield results in about 15 minutes, are available in limited quantity at Rocky Mountain Family Practice. Currently, Rocky Mountain Family Practice has 75 rapid tests available each month.
Due to the restricted supply, priority for the rapid tests will be saved for front-line workers with an emphasis on maintaining school operations, according to a press release from Rocky Mountain Family Practice.
Nasal swab and antibody tests remain available at both Rocky Mountain Family Practice and St. Vincent Health.
While testing access has increased, so has the positivity rate in Lake County.
As of Nov. 30, Lake County Public Health Agency had last reported a two-week positivity rate of 15.4%. Fifty-five active COVID-19 cases were being monitored by the agency as of Monday; all other cases are considered resolved. Lake County remains in the state’s “Level Orange: High Risk” restriction level.
Statewide, counties have continued to show high cumulative incidence rates and many hospitals remain at or near capacity.
A vaccine to guard against the virus is nearing, and front-line and emergency healthcare workers may be able to receive the medication by late December, Lisa Zwerdlinger, Lake County’s chief medical officer, said during her weekly briefing Nov. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.