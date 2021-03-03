Bright sunshine, clear skies, cold temperatures and low winds delivered good conditions for ski racing on Wednesday, February 24 for the Lake County Middle School Alpine team.
Local ski racers closed out their racing season with a slalom event at their home mountain of Ski Cooper on Black Powder. Other competitors included Vail Mountain School and Summit County and Clear Creek School Districts.
A smooth and fast course set allowed for optimal runs and very few disqualifications. The Panther boys and girls finished second overall in team results.
School racing results are unique in that points are calculated for teams based on placement of individual finishers. Every racer has the opportunity to help contribute points for their teams as well as to work on their individual times and personal bests. Vail Mountain School placed first, Lake County placed second, Summit County placed third and Clear Creek placed fourth.
The fastest girl’s time was 42.63 and the fastest boy’s time was 41.38. Both winners hailed from Vail Mountain School.
The three fastest girls for Lake County were Kasey Glaser with a time of 48.14 (fourth overall); Gemma Nagel with a time of 48.45 (fifth overall); and Layah Foley with a time of 48.63 (sixth overall) with only hundredths of a second separating the three Panthers. The top three fastest boys for Lake County were Jake Cairns with a time of 51.24 (fifth overall for boys); Max Fiedler with a time of 1:01:34 (10th overall for boys); and Raymond Harvey with a time of 1:02:62 (12th overall for boys).
“We’re just really thankful that given the craziness of the past year, that we were able to pull off a great racing season,” said coach Kurt Glaser. “I am very proud of the entire team and all of their accomplishments both as a team and as individuals.”
“As much of the team is in eighth grade and moving on to high school next year, we’re just looking forward to growing the sport and love for ski racing in our young athletes. So much of it is character building that will guide them well throughout their entire lives,” said Glaser.
If you are interested in introducing your child to Alpine ski racing, visit www.cloudcitymountainsports.org to see how to get started with the club and/or school races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.