With the promise of a coronavirus vaccine on the horizon, Lake County officials are bracing for a post-Thanksgiving spike in numbers and considering a transition to stricter restrictions.
The Pfizer vaccine has proven highly effective in clinical trials and could be approved by the Food and Drug Administration Dec. 10, with distribution immediately following.
Lisa Zwerdlinger, chief medical officer with St. Vincent Health, is hopeful that local healthcare, emergency response, and other frontline workers will be able to get vaccinated as early as Dec. 11, she said in her weekly update Dec. 2.
The two primary vaccines up for consideration have been shown to limit the severity of the illness, but, like other vaccinations, are not meant to stop contraction entirely, Zwerdlinger reminded participants.
Though vaccines are inbound, distribution remains a challenge, especially for healthcare facilities in the High Rockies. No facilities in the area have the ultracold storage the Pfizer-created vaccine requires, Zwerdlinger said.
The first round of vaccinations is going to healthcare workers, emergency responders and frontline essential workers, though the medicine is projected to be widely available by May 2021.
Once a vaccine is widely available, Lake County officials will enact their point of distribution plan to disseminate the medicine. The Lake County Public Health Agency and Office of Emergency Management carried out a trial of their distribution plan with flu shots last month.
Though a vaccine is on the horizon, healthcare workers and public officials are still preparing for post-Thanksgiving spikes locally and across Colorado.
Recently, the total number of active cases in the state declined slightly, but it takes approximately two weeks for the data to reflect infection rates.
Lake County reported a two-week positivity rate of 17.3% Tuesday, and has not seen a decline in the number of positive cases.
As of Tuesday, local public health officials were monitoring 63 active cases. All other cases are considered recovered.
While the county remains in Level Orange protections, local officials are considering transitioning to Level Red before the end of the week in order to prevent a state-mandated shift and seize the opportunity for relief funding only available to counties in Level Red status, Director of Public Health Colleen Nielsen said.
St. Vincent Health remains near capacity, though the hospital began accepting non-respiratory patients from outside districts to alleviate the burden on neighboring health systems, Zwerdlinger said.
In addition to capacity limitations, Zwerdlinger underscored the burden of healthcare staffing shortages locally and beyond.
As infection rates continue to stay high, Lake County’s testing capacity is also increasing. Rapid antigen tests are available in higher quantities, and give agencies the ability to test large numbers of people and get results in about 15 minutes, Zwerdlinger said.
