The Lake County High School cross-country team returned to action last Saturday, Aug. 27 at Maloit Park in Minturn.
Out of the 15-team field, Lake County and Buena Vista were the only 2A schools. There was one 3A school, and the rest of the teams were from larger 4A-level programs. Despite racing against that tough competition on a five-kilometer course, the Panthers looked strong and showed a lot of improvement from last year’s Minturn meet.
The girls cross-country team, all of whom competed last year, followed up their 2021 2A state championship with a strong start to the 2022 season.
On Saturday they were led by senior Adele Horning, who dropped 30 seconds from last year’s time, finishing seventh in 21 minutes, 59 seconds. Junior Keira King took 13th in 22:34, an improvement of 1:12. Sophomore Ella Bullock slashed almost two minutes off her 2021 time, reaching 23:21 and finishing in 19th place. Juniors Violet Hill, Clara Kirr and Brynna Lenhard finished 30th, 39th and 41st respectively with times of 24:04, 25:30 and 25:41 — all faster than last year. Grace Bunch, another junior, cut 2:47 off her 2021 time, finishing 53rd in 26:56.
Three runners on the girls team ran in the junior varsity race. Sophomore Indigo Olsen finished 17th in that event with a time of 26:44, 2:30 faster than last year. Freshman Aimee Lenhard completed her first high school cross-country race in 28:47, 33rd place. Tal Sheleg, a sophomore, dropped 2:47 off her 2021 time and crossed the finish line in 29:33, 37th place.
In the team competition the girls took fourth place, a notable accomplishment in a field of strong competitors.
Senior Jace Peters was the first Panther to finish the men’s race. He placed 15th in 18:49. Freshman Jaren Peters ran a debut race, working his way up to 41st place and a time of 21:11. Junior Abel Gonzales successfully completed the course in 21:46, 47th place. Matthew Wilson, a sophomore, accomplished the biggest time drop of the day: he slashed 4:09 off of last year’s time, finishing 65th in 23:53. Senior Martin Garcia ran 29:55 in his first ever cross-country race, completing the five-person team and allowing the Panthers to score in the team competition. They finished eighth overall.
The middle school cross-country team joined the high school team in Minturn over the weekend and also demonstrated improvement since last year. Lake County had nine new athletes on the course who contributed enthusiasm and depth to the team, said Coach Clayton George, who also began this year.
The girls middle school team brought home second place overall. The team was led by Chloe King, who finished in ninth place with a time of 16:49, and Lyza Zoller, who finished 14th with a time of 17:41. Following Zoller were five top 25 finishers for the Panthers, including Layla Horning, Finnley Stanek, Ryden Hofer and Tilly Kirr. The biggest improvement in time from last year came from Zoller, who cut five minutes, 38 seconds off her two-mile time.
In the boys race, Jude Peters finished in sixth place, posting a time of 15:06, one minute and seven seconds faster than last year. Eighth grader Itai Sheleg accomplished a 16-second improvement on his time from last year.
Lake County will host an invitational on Saturday, Sept. 3 on the trails of Colorado Mountain College (CMC).
There will be a citizen’s race at 8 a.m. on the high school 5K course. Cost is $20 to enter and proceeds support the team. Registration will begin Saturday at 7 a.m. on the field near CMC.
Both the high school and middle school teams are asking the community to come out and support them as they race on Saturday. The junior varsity girls start at 9 a.m. and the boys starting at 9:40 a.m. The varsity girls team starts at 10:20 a.m. with the boys at 11 a.m. The middle school girls team starts at 11:45 a.m. and the boys start at 12:15 p.m.
