Like many ecosystems, our forests and our watersheds are intertwined.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, about 80 percent of the freshwater resources in the United States originate on forested land. And more than 3,000 public water utilities, including those with water rights in Lake County, are located in watersheds containing national forest.
This means that much of the water that hydrates our bodies, feeds our crops and houses aquatic species is susceptible to wildfire. “In the West, the biggest challenge to managing our forests for watershed health is wildfire,” Marcus Selig, vice president of field programs at the National Forest Foundation told the Herald.
Colorado is seeing this harsh reality play out this summer as mudslides and flash floods from the Cameron Peak Fire and Grizzly Fire burn scars send sediment and debris into the Cache la Poudre River and the Colorado River.
The long-term impacts of these fires remind us of the interrelated nature of ecosystems and the weight of what is at stake.
Ecological impacts
The short and long-term ecological impacts of wildfire on watersheds are varied, and often depend on local topography, the intensity of the wildfire and the amount of post-wildfire precipitation.
The loss of vegetation cover during high-intensity wildfires leaves land exposed to the elements and to erosion with no roots to stabilize its soil. The elimination or reduction of vegetation in a post-wildfire environment also results in a loss of shade, which can increase the water temperature of streams and rivers above liveable temperatures for thermally sensitive aquatic species like brown trout.
High-intensity wildfire can also transform soil into a hydrophobic state where it repels instead of absorbs water, priming steep hillsides for flooding.
The deposition of ash, sediment and debris into waterways in post-fire mudslides and floods can change the chemical makeup and turbidity of rivers and lakes, with the potential to suffocate fish, clog water pipes and reservoirs, and eliminate whole levels of aquatic food chains. And as water naturally rushes downstream, sediment deposits follow, affecting ecosystems and drinking water quality of urban areas miles and miles away.
Parkville
As a headwaters county, Lake County is lucky to be situated at the mouth of the Arkansas River. The water that passes through Lake County’s creeks, rivers and reservoirs is, in most cases, fresh off our mountainsides.
For this reason, the water quality of the Arkansas River in Lake County would not be affected by wildfires in counties to the south like Chaffee or Fremont. A wildfire near Leadville, however, could impact water quality throughout much of the Arkansas River Basin.
When considering wildfire risk, Parkville Water District benefits from Lake County’s position as a headwaters county and from holding senior water rights in a relatively small watershed largely above 10,000 feet. The district’s use of diverse water sources, from reservoirs above treeline to wells dug hundreds of feet in the ground, is also an asset.
The majority of Parkville’s water supply is sourced from surface and groundwater resources east of Leadville at the foot of the Mosquito Range. Two of the district’s neighboring reservoirs, Evans Gulch Number Two and Mountain Lake, located just above Diamond Mine at the foot of Mosquito Pass, are almost above timberline, surrounded by grassy meadows, rocky mountainsides and few trees.
“I really don’t think those reservoirs could be impacted by a wildfire,” Parkville General Manager Greg Teter said of the water storage sites, which are rarely used by the district.
Big Evans Reservoir, Parkville’s most commonly used storage site, is a different story. The reservoir sits at a lower elevation and is surrounded by wooded areas, making it more vulnerable to fire.
If a wildfire were to contaminate nearby water sources, Parkville’s piping infrastructure would allow the district to divert water away from Big Evans to keep contaminates out. “We have a lot more options than we used to have in terms of where we take our surface water,” Teter said.
Parkville also pulls water from several groundwater wells, such as the Elkhorn, the Cantebury and the Arkansas. The underground wells are not vulnerable to wildfire as they send water directly to the treatment plant.
A few years ago, Teter would have identified a power outage as the biggest threat of wildfire to Parkville’s system. But in 2020, the district installed an emergency generator at its treatment plant, allowing Parkville to keep filtering and distributing drinking water in the event of an outage.
Teter also noted that if a wildfire were to break out near neighborhoods in Leadville’s wildland urban interface within Parkville’s distribution system, like Silver Hills, firefighters might need to pull on district hydrants. And though Parkville has various storage tanks across Leadville, such a need could pressure the system.
In Lake County Government’s community survey on wildfire dispensed last spring, 72 percent of respondents indicated that it is “very likely” or “likely” that community water supply would be threatened by a catastrophic wildfire. Teter disagreed with these respondents, noting that Parkville is at low risk to wildfire’s threat.
Out-of-county municipalities
Various municipalities from other parts of the state, such as Aurora, Pueblo and Colorado Springs, source and store water in Lake County. They too must consider wildfire’s threat to drinking water.
Aurora and Pueblo both lease many thousands of acre-feet of storage space in Turquoise Lake and Twin Lakes, Lake County’s largest reservoirs, which are owned by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Aurora also stores water in Mt. Elbert Forebay Reservoir, while Pueblo owns and operates Clear Creek Reservoir just south of Lake County.
The sediment loading that often takes place in the aftermath of wildfire could leave these reservoirs, each of which is surrounded by forested hillsides, with reduced storage capacity and compromised water quality.
Aurora knows this threat all too well. Two months after the Buffalo Creek Fire blazed near Woodland Park in 1996, the burn area flooded, destroying the village of Buffalo Creek and sending over 150,000 cubic yards of sediment and debris into Strontia Springs Reservoir, one of Aurora’s storage sites. The reservoir’s storage capacity was reduced by a third, costing Aurora millions of dollars.
In an effort to avoid another disaster like that seen at Strontia Springs, Aurora, Pueblo, Colorado Springs and other water utilities across the state are collaborating to help fund wildfire mitigation projects in and near the watersheds in which they own rights to.
In 2012, Aurora partnered with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) for the first time to help fund a tree thinning project on the south shore of Twin Lakes. A few years later, USFS, Aurora and Pubelo collaborated on a different thinning project near Forebay.
More recently, Aurora, Pueblo and Colorado Springs have helped fund USFS’s Tennessee Creek Project, the ongoing vegetation management project at Turquoise Lake. The partners are also in the planning stages of a 3,000 to 4,000-acre wildfire mitigation project near Twin Lakes.
“It’s been a uphill battle trying to get a hand on it,” Mike McHugh, senior water resources project manager for Aurora Water, told the Herald.
“It’s a really overwhelming problem and it’s expensive to do these treatments,” Alan Ward, division manager of water resources at Pueblo Water added. “It’s impossible to get to everything throughout the entire watershed.”
Aurora, Pubelo and Colorado Springs also own complex networks of ditches, tunnels, pipes and pump stations across Lake County, such as the Busk-Ivanhoe Tunnel near Hagerman Pass and Wurt’s Ditch near Tennessee Pass. These pieces of infrastructure are also vulnerable to fire.
Aurora is currently working with Colorado Springs, which also stores water in Turquoise Lake, to reconstruct outdated culverts near the reservoir. The new culverts will be engineered to better withstand the heavy flooding and mud flows seen in post-wildfire environments.
These out-of-county water utilities said they will continue to collaborate on wildfire prevention projects throughout the Arkansas Valley in hopes being better prepared if, one day, a catastrophic wildfire hits.
“We’ve really lucked out so far,” Ward said of Pueblo’s water interests in Lake County. “We are very fortunate to have not had a wildfire that has significantly affected our water supply.”
In the next installment of “Our Forests” to be published on Sep. 9, the Herald’s reporter, Patrick Bilow, will investigate wildfire’s risk to infrastructure in Lake County.
