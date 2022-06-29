Artist Brinkley Messick, a talented Arkansas Valley artist and outdoor enthusiast, will headline the second 3-2-1 Fridays event at Harperrose Studios on Friday, July 8 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Growing up in North Carolina, Messick was surrounded by art as both his parents are artists. Always a painter, Messick found himself drawn to metal-smithing in art school. The idea of reusing salvaged materials influenced his current style, acrylic paint on salvaged wood.
“Art is intrinsic in my life,” Messick admitted. His love for the outdoors and mountains brought him to Salida 18 years ago. After several years in outdoor education, guiding, working with the Colorado Mountain Club, building trails and doing conservation and advocacy projects, Messick remarked, “This is my first year as a full-time artist.”
His work features a creative way of looking at landscapes. Integrating topography with landscape features, constellations and patterns, Messick has something new to offer. “I paint it so I don’t have to talk about it,” said Messick. “My art is my way of talking about it.”
Messick enjoys working with Leadville locals Justin Talbot at Galena Mountain Projects and Ann Stanek at Harperrose Studios. His work can also be found at Howl Mercantile in Salida. He communicates with interested fans and customers through Instagram at
@brinkleymessickart. Often he will get requests for certain artwork, and he particularly likes painting smaller peaks, the “hidden gems” of an area.
For the second 3-2-1 Fridays event on July 8, Messick will be painting live and demonstrating his technique. Messick also creates hats with individually-designed patches (acrylic on salvaged canvas) and will have those available for sale. Meet Messick and enjoy light refreshments, music and conversation at Harperrose Studios, 601 Harrison Ave. from 5 to 8 p.m.
