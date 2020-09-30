The following individuals are listed with decisions related to charges against them by the Lake County Office of the District Attorney for the 5th Judicial District. F=felony; M=misdemeanor; PO=petty offense; TI=traffic infraction (classes A and B); level 1 is the most serious offense. Any charge with a D in front is a drug charge.
— Brian Jackson, 45, Leadville: two counts second degree assault (F4), resisting arrest (M2), menacing (M3).
— James Ladd, 36, Fort Collins: vehicular eluding (F5), reckless endangerment (M3), reckless driving (T2), careless driving (T2), failure to obey a traffic control device (TIA).
— Edgar Dominguez-Aguilera, 25, Leadville: first degree introducing contraband (F4).
— Megan Smith, 30, Colorado Springs: second degree assault (F4), menacing (F5), tampering with physical evidence (F6), third degree assault (M1), driving under the influence second offense (M).
— Tyler Anderson, 38, Leadville: three counts second degree burglary (F3), conspiracy to commit second degree burglary (F3), three counts first degree criminal trespass (F5), theft (F6), criminal mischief (M2).
— Tyler Anderson, 38, Leadville: criminal possession of a financial device (F6), violation of bail bond conditions (F6), unauthorized use of a financial transaction device (M3), theft (M3).
— Caleb Spears, 30, Leadville: unauthorized use of a financial transaction device (F6), theft (F6), criminal posession of a financial device (M1).
— Kelli Peck, 29, Leadville: menacing (F5), third degree assault (M1), criminal mischief (M2).
— Eric Ferrell, 41, Leadville: menacing (F5), third degree assault (M1), prohibited use of a weapon (M2).
— Eric Birchfield, 49, Aurora: driving under the influence per-se fourth or subsequent offense (F4), evasion of ignition interlock device (T1), illegal possession or consumption of alcohol in motor vehicle (TIA).
— David Wells-Gonzales, 31, Leadville: menacing (F5), first degree criminal trespass (F5).
— Elisa Martinez, 25, Leadville: two counts second degree assault (F4), two counts third degree assault (M1)
— Brandon Gray, 24, Leadville: sexual assault (F3), three counts sexual assault (F4), unlawful sexual contact (F4), third degree assault (M1).
— Juan Fernandez, 25, Leadville: sexual assault on a child (F4), unlawful sexual contact (M1).
— Juan Raudales-Escobedo, 26, Leadville: first degree assault (F3), two counts second degree assault (F4), menacing (F5), third degree assault (M1), third degree assault (M1), reckless endangerment (M3).
— Mark Martinez, 60, Leadville: sexual assault on a child- at-risk juvenile (F3), sexual assault on a child (F4), unlawful sexual contact- at-risk person (F6), unlawful sexual contact (M1).
— Sean Cooper, 38, Leadville: sexual assault on a child (F3), sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust (F3), sexual assault on a child (F4), unlawful sexual contact (F4), enticement of a child (F4).
— Brandon Gray, 24, Leadville: first degree criminal trespass (F5), theft (M2), second degree criminal trespass (M3).
— Jason Martin, 51, Aurora: driving under the influence- fourth or subsequent offense (F4), driving under the influence per se- fourth or subsequent offense (F4), driving under the influence- third or subsequent alcohol-related offense (M), driving under the influence per se- third or subsequent alcohol-related offense (M).
— James Woods, 62, Leadville: unlawful possession of a controlled substance (DF4).
— Alexander Brantley, 29, Leadville: three counts second degree assault (F4).
— Fawn Weich, 30, Leadville: criminal possession of a financial device (F6), cultivation of marijuana (DF4), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (DM1).
— Michael Mounce, 38, Leadville: two counts unlawful possession of a controlled substance (DF4).
— Thomas Kelsey, 41, Hartland, Mich.: second degree assault (F4), two counts menacing (F5), false imprisonment (F5), third degree assault (M1).
— Steven Devargas, 23, Leadville: two counts second degree burglary (F3), first degree criminal trespass (F5), theft (M2).
— Andrew Gallegos, criminal impersonation (F6), false reporting to authorities (M3).
— Eric Gurule, 27, Leadville: first degree murder (F1), second degree murder (F2).
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
