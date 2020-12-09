In 2021, Sangre de Cristo Electric Association (SDCEA) will award one four-year scholarship at $2,000 per year (which is available to a graduating high-school senior only) and 13 $2,000 one-time scholarships. Industry associates may fund additional scholarships. The scholarships may be used by any full-time student at any accredited two or four-year college, university, or vocational/technical school and at any level of the student’s education.
To be eligible for these scholarships, the applicant must be an SDCEA member or a dependent of a member. Anyone with an active electric account in his or her name is considered a member. For scholarship purposes, the member must be a person, not a business or organization.
Scholarship applicants will be judged on grade point average, ACT/SAT tests, activities, goals, and need. One of the $2,000 scholarships may be awarded to the dependent of an SDCEA employee or director. Past recipients are eligible to apply again if they meet qualifying criteria. The scholarship program is supported through unclaimed or donated capital credits, not through charging higher rates to consumers.
Applications will only be accepted through SDCEA’s online portal. Scholarship applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021. To fill out an application, visit myelectric.coop/community/youth-programs.
Summer Adventure Awaits
If you are a high school student interested in an all-expenses-paid experience this summer, fill out an application for the SDCEA Youth Tour on the association’s website under “Community Link.”
Traditionally, the Youth Tour has been the Washington D.C. Youth Tour. However, due to the restrictions of COVID-19 and concerns for the health and safety of young people on a tour far from home, the electric co-ops have designed a different experience for the 2021 Youth Tour, which will be held in Colorado from June 15-20.
Students will start their leadership week in Denver where they will visit the State Capitol, meet with legislators, learn about electric co-ops and the country’s power supply system, hear educational speakers, and tour historic downtown tourist sites. Then, students will head to the mountains and spend two days at a mountain resort while touring area electric facilities and spending an afternoon whitewater rafting. During this time, students will also get to know more than 30 other students from around the state.
Applications will only be accepted through SDCEA’s online portal. Youth Tour applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021. To fill out an application visit myelectric.coop/community/youth-programs.
