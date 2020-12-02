The U.S. Forest Service is offering cut-your-own Christmas tree opportunities throughout Colorado this December, including in the Leadville Ranger District.
Christmas tree permits are now available for the San Isabel National Forest, which includes much of the public land in Lake County, at $10 per tree. There is a two tree limit per household. It is illegal to remove trees from National Forest lands without a valid permit.
Christmas tree cutting is allowed throughout the National Forest with the exceptions of campgrounds, trailheads, ski areas, wilderness areas and recreation areas, such as Turquoise Lake and Lake Isabel. Permit holders are responsible for knowing public and private land boundaries. Maps and information about seasonal road closures are available at the Leadville office.
Species that may be cut include Douglas fir, lodgepole pine, Engelmann spruce, subalpine fir, white fir, ponderosa pine, piñon pine and Rocky Mountain juniper. Thinning stands of smaller trees by removing some as Christmas trees reduces competition among all trees, helps reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire, and promotes healthier growing conditions for the remaining forest.
The Forest Service is offering one free Christmas tree permit to every fourth grader who has an “Every Kid Outdoors” pass or voucher. Students may bring a valid Interagency Fourth Grade Pass or voucher to the Leadville Ranger District office. If the office is closed, students may fill out the appropriate information online at www.recreation.gov and print out the free permit.
For public safety, entry hours at all tree cutting sites are from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. during the cutting dates.
General rules for cutting Christmas trees on National Forest are as follows:
— Bring a handsaw to cut trees. Chainsaws are strictly prohibited.
— The trunk size should be around six inches in diameter.
— Cut trees within four inches from the ground and below all live limbs. Take the whole tree.
— Trees must be cut at least 50 feet from roadways, waterways, or trails.
— Four-wheel drive vehicles or tire chains may be needed to access some areas due to icy and snowy conditions. Skis, snowshoes or snowmobiles may be used if snow conditions allow.
— All pets must be leashed and under control. It is recommended to leave pets at home.
— No trespassing on private property.
— Be sure to keep the Christmas tree in water after it is cut.
— Dress appropriately for cold winter conditions and wear appropriate boots for walking through the forest.
For more information on Christmas tree cutting, additional cutting dates, safety and directions to cutting areas please check the Forest Service website at www.fs.fed.us/r2.
