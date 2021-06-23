The Board of County Commissioners announced Alexander Krieg as Lake County Coroner on Monday. Krieg will serve until the next scheduled election in January 2023.
During a meet and greet for final candidates on Wednesday, June 16 at Freight, Krieg spoke of restoring faith in the office after Shannon Kent, Lake County’s former coroner, was arrested in February for attempted tampering with a deceased human body.
In addition, Krieg mentioned the need for standardized operating procedures within the coroner’s office and succession planning for future elections. Krieg also expressed long-term interest in the office, should he be elected in 2023.
“Krieg’s background as a first responder and long-time resident of Leadville makes him a good fit for this role,” said Commissioner Sarah Mudge. “We are happy to be moving forward with the coroner’s office.”
Krieg’s background is primarily in technology, although he has experience as a rescue diver and volunteers with Lake County Search and Rescue.
Following Krieg’s background check and paperwork filing, the coroner will seek training through the Colorado Coroner’s Association. Krieg will then review his office’s budget with the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and make appointments for deputies. Mudge said three to five deputies would be ideal for the office, but that it’s up to Krieg’s discretion.
Lake County Government will continue to partner with Chaffee County to fulfill coroner duties during the transition. Earlier this year, BOCC established a memorandum of understanding with Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf for the transportation of decedents to Chaffee County for storage. Mudge said Lake County will phase out of this agreement once Krieg is settled in his new role.
Currently, Lake County is working on retrofitting a space in the Lake County Courthouse Annex for the storage cooler that was previously at Kent’s funeral home on Harrison Avenue. BOCC will also work with Krieg on a transportation solution for the office.
Although Mudge is unsure when exactly Krieg will begin seeing cases, the commissioner assured that the BOCC is working to quickly establish normalcy within the coroner’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.