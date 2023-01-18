The Lake County High School women’s basketball team celebrated a win at home last Thursday against the Sheridan High School Rams of Englewood.
The Panthers finished the game with an overall winning score of 40-15, maintaining a lead throughout the game.
Head coach Jeni Windorski said one highlight from the win was that younger athletes had the chance to secure a lot of playing time and experience.
Following Thursday’s game, the Panthers’ overall record this season is now 2-6.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, the team will travel to Denver for a non-league game against the Arrupe Jesuit High School Generals at noon. They’ll continue their season with another away game in Edgewater on Monday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. against the Jefferson High School Saints.
The Panthers were supposed to play against the Bennett High School Tigers on Jan. 14, but this game has been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 13 instead.
