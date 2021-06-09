The summer race season kicked off in Leadville last weekend with the Turquoise 20K. Over 140 racers, including 25 locals, circumnavigated Turquoise Lake on paved road and trail.
Twenty-four-year-old Buena Vista local Tayte Pollman crossed the finish line first with a time of 1 hour, 13 minutes and 34 seconds. Pollman was followed by second place finisher Timmy Parr of Gunnison (1:18:10) and third place finisher Pat Cade of Leadville (1:20:40).
Leadville local Courtney Dauwalter was the first woman to finish the race with a time of 1:32:34. Anna Farello of Steamboat Springs and Jessica Roberts of Leadville placed second and third for women with times of 1:35:25 and 1:38:19 respectively.
The Firecracker 5K is the next Leadville-Lake County Sports Hall of Fame race to take place this summer, with the Fish Hatchery 5K likely happening in August this year.
