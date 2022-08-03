On Sept. 10, a fundraiser will be held to purchase a new driving range mat for the Mt. Massive Golf Course (MMGC). The cost to attend is $35 per person and includes a shotgun golf competition, two drinks and hors d’oeuvres. The event is limited to 50 people. Tickets will be available through the MMGC website at www.mtmassivegolf.com, by phone at (719) 486-2176 or in person at the golf course, and must be purchased by Sept. 3.
A good practice range is an integral part of developing one’s golf game, said event organizers. The driving range mats now at the course were purchased decades ago and need replacement.
The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. with a golf clinic led by award-winning golfer Dano Aldaz, assisted by Mike O’Leary, followed by a four-hole shotgun competition, with a prize awarded to the winning team. Participants will then move on to the clubhouse for an evening of fun. Non-golfers who would like to support this effort are welcome to enjoy music, wine and hors d’oeuvres in the clubhouse.
During the evening, Cathy Wagner, a local wine enthusiast, will host a wine tasting at $3 per taste or three tastes for $10. Raffle tickets will be sold at the door for $5 each or three for $10.
Raffle prizes include 18 holes of golf with a cart rental, nine holes of golf, two large buckets of range balls, a $25 gift certificate to the golf course shop and a watercolor print of Mount Massive by local artist Linda Duthie. All proceeds from the wine tasting and raffle will also go toward this project.
This fundraiser is presented by the Swingin’ Misses, a group of women golfers, in coordination with the board of MMGC. The club hopes to make this an annual event to raise funding to continue to improve the golfing experience at “America’s Highest Golf Course.”
The MMGC board has set a season fundraising goal of $5,000. Funds will contribute to improvements at the driving range, including a new hitting mat ($2,000), targets and distance markers, and improvements for the course. Tax deductible donations can also be made to MMCG through the Lake County Community Fund. MMGC is listed under the tab “Donate to Fiscal Funds” at https://lakecountycommunityfund.org/donate/donate-to-our- fiscally-sponsored-funds/. There is also a donation jar in the clubhouse.
