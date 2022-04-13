The Leadville Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) is celebrating Leadville History Month by recognizing ten properties where preservation is taking place.
Over the last year and a half, the commission has held hearings on requests for certificates of appropriateness (COAs) for the various projects. After coming up with a recommendation, the commission forwards the request to the Leadville City Council where council takes action.
Smaller projects, such repainting the facades of buildings, go directly to the city staff for action.
“It’s fantastic to see people investing in Leadville with an eye toward historic preservation,” said HPC co-chair Joey Edwards. “They are expressing both curiosity about the city’s past as well as helping to preserve that history for our future. The best part is it’s both long-time residents and newcomers alike.”
In order to draw attention to the work being done throughout the city, the HPC is providing signs to the selected homes and businesses saying “Leadville’s Past Preserved Here!” Look for them to appear in the next few weeks.
As additional COAs are approved, additional signs will be provided.
The HPC’s work concentrates on the National Historic Landmark (NHL) district created by the National Park Service of the U.S. Department of the Interior in 1961. The Leadville district encompasses a large part of the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.