The Leadville Loppet has evolved as not only a fundraiser for the Mineral Belt Trail, but a way to introduce visitors to the trail systems around Leadville.
And though the event will look different in its 19th year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will still be possible to cross-country ski while supporting the local trail.
From Feb. 1 through Feb. 28, the Mineral Belt Trail Committee will host a virtual Leadville Loppet instead of an in-person event in the interest of the health and safety of the Lake County community.
Participants will log skied kilometers on RunSignUp from any location. Once a milestone distance is reached (anywhere from 5K to 200K), racers will receive a Leadville-themed digital badge via email. The event is open to skate and classic skiing.
Register for $15 online at www.mineralbelttrail.com. Participants that donate an additional $25 will receive a Melanzana Leadville Loppet hat. One hundred percent of the event’s proceeds will go towards winter grooming of the Mineral Belt Trail.
