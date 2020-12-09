Rafael Millan-Garcia, owner and operator of Leadvelo Bicicasa, was featured as a guest in Governor Jared Polis’ series highlighting Colorado’s local business owners Tuesday.
As part of the series, Millan-Garcia gave a virtual tour of his store to Polis and shared his experience as a small-business owner, highlighting the importance of local support.
Throughout the feature Millan-Garcia told the governor about his shop and the philosophy behind it.
Billed as an all-bikes, all-people store, Millan-Garcia told Polis that he strives to create a welcoming, inclusive environment for everyone regardless of gender, ethnicity, or cycling savvy.
“First and foremost, I’m trying to utilize the bicycle as a vehicle for change, for transformation, for connection, and the bicycle store is the ultimate way for me to do it,” Millan-Garcia told Polis.
Having opened the shop just last year, Millan-Garcia has spent much of his time operating under the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized how critical local support has been to keeping his store open.
The pandemic-related boom in outdoor equipment, including bikes, has also helped him stay busy throughout the summer and into the fall and winter, he said.
Millan-Garcia was selected for the series by the governor’s office as both a local business owner and outdoor enthusiast.
“Honestly, I’m humbled,” Millan-Garcia said of the opportunity.
Launched at the beginning of November, the #ShopLocalColorado campaign is meant to encourage local spending this holiday season, and features local businesses and entrepreneurs throughout Colorado. People can watch the video feature on Governor Polis’ Facebook page.
