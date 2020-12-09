Giving locally to various nonprofits is just as important as shopping locally. The Herald Democrat will provide information on these organizations as well as how to give in the coming weeks. In all cases, unless noted otherwise, addresses are Leadville at 80461.
•••••
Cloud City Conservation Center, C4, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to inspire stewardship of our natural resources by creating educational opportunities and lasting community infrastructure in Leadville and Lake County. In 2020, C4 worked to make all of our programming more equitable and accessible to all Lake County residents while also providing support for COVID-19 relief in our community.
In 2020 Cloud City Farm grew and distributed over 2,500 pounds of produce through our weekly donation-based farm market. With community support, C4 expanded the farm to include Cloud City Community Garden which will open in Spring 2021. Over 200 youth have visited the farm this year through partnerships with GOL! and Lake County School District.
C4’s free community compost program is now diverting food scraps from over 120 households.
Beyond the farm, C4 worked to expand food access for all Lake County residents by launching a free grocery box delivery program that has reached over 200 households to date, joined the Colorado Blueprint to End Hunger Governing Council and partnered with Saint George’s Community Meals to expand food access for Lake County residents impacted by COVID-19.
C4 re-launched its Residential Energy Resource Center to provide bill payment assistance for past due energy bills and to provide free home energy audits and improvements for low-income households in addition to continuing to provide rebates for home energy audits and improvements for all Lake County residents. Since the re-launch in October, over 40 Lake County households have utilized these services.
C4 always welcomes volunteers for hands-on projects at the farm, or technical help in the office. Email emily@c4leadville.org to get involved. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 459 or click the donate button at www.c4leadville.org.
•••••
The Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation has provided funding to programs and initiatives in Leadville and Lake County for almost 20 years. All funds are raised through donations from athletes and their supporters, those who enjoy the opportunity to participate in events in our beautiful town, and want to give back to the community in thanks.
Even with the crisis created by COVID-19 this year, and subsequent cancellation of the Leadville Race Series events, the LT100 Legacy Foundation was able to continue to impact the local community. This was due in part to the continued generosity of athletes, who even though not able to race this year, willingly donated their race registration and deferral fees to the LT100 Legacy Foundation.
In 2020, the LT100 Legacy Foundation issued over $52,000 in scholarship funds to Lake County High School graduates looking to pursue any form of higher education.
In the spring the Legacy Foundation provided $2,000 in emergency funding support to St. George’s Community Meals and Food Pantry as the effect of COVID-19 hit the community. It was also during this time that the foundation pledged funding support to the Leadville/Lake County Economic Development Corporation in the development of their Emergency Grants and Revolving Loan Programs for small businesses struggling with the economic shutdown.
In addition to emergency response efforts, several other local groups got funding through the LT100 Legacy Foundation Grants Program. Legacy grants provide funding to programs and initiatives working to make Leadville a great place to live, work and raise a family. All grantees go through a thorough vetting and application process, and their requests must align with the program’s core values: education, economic vitality, community, recreation and appreciation of Leadville’s unique history and culture.
Some of the 2020 LT100 Legacy Foundation Grant recipients included:
— Tritz Park / We Love Leadville tribute sign: $2,500 for the solar lighting project.
— Friends of the Fish Hatchery: $5,000 for the window replacement project.
— Cloud City Wheelers Bike Club: $3,000 for mini excavator rental to complete the new bike trails project at Turquoise Lake.
— Clear Creek Canyon Historical Society (aka Winfield Township): $600 for the historic images digital preservation project.
— St. Vincent Hospital Foundation: $10,000 toward a new CT Scanner at the new Hospital
— Cloud City Ski Club: $5,000 for new Nordic skis, boots and bindings to support their youth Nordic Ski Program.
— The Center: $3,000 for the annual holiday party
While 2020 was not the year that anyone expected, the LT100 Legacy Foundation is grateful to be able to continue its mission to support the needs of Leadville and Lake County, and to build a better, brighter tomorrow while respecting Lake County’s mining heritage. See leadvilletrail100legacy.org for additional information.
•••••
National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum is known as the “Smithsonian of the Rockies.” The museum offers 25,000 square feet of exhibits detailing the mining story of Leadville and the rest of the nation with permanent and temporary exhibits, art, photography, interactive walk-thru mine replicas, events and educational programming. The museum offers free admission to Lake County students.
Even though the NMHFM holds a federal charter as the nation’s mining museum and hall of fame, it receives no regular support from any level of government to operate. There are a variety of ways to support the museum. The NMHFM currently has a three-year $6 million endowment campaign underway. The Avenir Foundation has pledged to match up to $3 million in donations to the endowment during campaign. Anticipated interest income will boost the operating budget and offset the financially challenging impact of seasonal fluctuations and the COVID-19 pandemic. Other opportunities to support the museum include purchasing a museum membership for your family and giving memberships as gifts, attending a special event, submitting a donation for the operating budget, and shopping in the gift shop.
NMHFM is a member of the Central Colorado Enterprise Zone, so cash donations may earn a 25% tax credit on the value of the donation in addition to the tax deduction for contributing to a nonprofit organization. You can make donations before the end of the year or buy holiday presents from the gift shop at www.mininghalloffame.org. Contact Stephen Whittington at 719-486-1229 for more information on ways to support the museum.
•••••
Cloud City Wheelers is a local trail advocacy group.
The summer of 2020 brought Lake County's most productive trail building year yet. Together the Cloud City Wheelers constructed 6.5 miles of new trail, thanks to more than 300 hours of volunteer labor, 1,200 hours of Rocky Mountain Youth Corps labor, and 3,200 hours of Cloud City Wheelers Trail Crew labor.
The project was made possible by grants, donations and memberships. Had the Wheelers paid for these trails to be constructed, it would have cost $195,000 (about $30,000 per mile). Instead the nonprofit leveraged $78,000 worth of grants to make the new trails possible. This could not be done without the help of Climax Molybdenum/Freeport McMoran, One Track Mind Foundation, and The Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation.
Work will continue next year to complete the trails, signage and trail head improvements at Leadville Junction. Consider a donation to help keep these trail improvements and sustainable recreation amenities happening in the Lake County community.
The Cloud City Wheelers are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and relies on donations which can be mailed to Cloud City Wheelers, P.O. Box 740.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.