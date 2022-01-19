Sheriff Amy Reyes, who has been operating her department with limited patrol staff and no undersheriff since November, issued a letter last week announcing personnel changes and recruitment updates within the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’m not dying,” wrote Reyes, dispelling a rumor that the sheriff has been absent on medical leave. Reyes told the Herald that she recently spent time out-of-office following an exposure to COVID-19. The sheriff has since returned, but limited staffing continues to challenge her department.
In response, Reyes is growing her administrative personnel while four staff members await patrol certification this spring, a plan outlined in the sheriff’s letter, which was sent to elected officials and government staff within Lake County Government and the City of Leadville last week.
The sheriff announced in her letter that she had promoted John Ortiz, a former communication officer with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), to civilian commander. As civilian commander, Ortiz will act under Reyes in an administrative role assisting with dispatch services, scheduling, jail intake and victims advocate resources.
Ortiz, who joined LCSO in September, is not authorized to patrol alone until he is Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certified, although Ortiz may patrol alongside Reyes. The sheriff said the civilian commander will attend a POST certification course in May and that she has begun a 16-week training regiment with him. Ortiz will not oversee patrol staff as a civilian commander, Reyes said, so his current role does not require POST certification.
In October, the sheriff issued a separate letter to Mayor Greg Labbe questioning Leadville Police Department (LPD) Commissioner Hal Edwards’ fitness to serve, in part because he is not POST certified. Although Edwards maintained the proper credentials in previous law enforcement roles, he lost his certification after retiring. Edwards will also seek a POST certification this spring.
“Right now, there isn’t much I can do about patrol capacity as more of my staff become POST certified, but I want to expand our administration,” said Reyes, who has reiterated over the past month that calls within city limits that are directed to LCSO will be prioritized according to urgency. “Having Ortiz as civilian commander will improve efficiency for us and alleviate a lot of the pressure we are feeling right now.”
Before joining LCSO, Ortiz worked at Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue (LLCFR) for 19 years. In May 2021, Ortiz resigned and pursued a role at LCSO. LLCFR Fire Chief Dan Dailey, who worked at the department for the duration of Ortiz’s tenure, did not speak to the nature of Ortiz’s departure when asked by the Herald, except that Ortiz was a captain when he resigned.
Labbe, who oversees LLCFR, said that Ortiz did not leave the department amicably, stating that Ortiz was given the opportunity to resign. “Otherwise, we would have fired him,” said Labbe. The mayor cited recurring instances that led to Ortiz’s resignation from LLCFR, but did not elaborate on specific events. Labbe added that LCSO might have a liability concern with Ortiz on staff.
Ortiz denied Labbe’s assertions, stating that he resigned from LLCFR on his own fruition. The civilian commander did not offer a reason for resigning. Ortiz also disputed that there were reocurring instances that led to his resignation. The Herald has filed a Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) request for more information pertaining to Ortiz’s departure from LLCFR.
Reyes stated that she is not concerned with Ortiz’s history at LLCFR. The sheriff added that LCSO performed a background check on Ortiz before hiring him and that nothing about his performance with the department since has altered her opinion.
In addition to the personnel change, Reyes announced that four LCSO staff members, including Ortiz, will achieve POST certification this year, expanding LCSO’s patrol capacity. Deputy Danielle Lamascolo began the POST curriculum in January. Deputy Renae Fitzpatrick, Communication Officer Joseph Kolarik and Ortiz will attend the academy in May. Reyes said LCSO will either share or cover costs of POST certification for staff.
“My office along with many law enforcement agencies have felt a crunch in staffing,” wrote Reyes, citing high housing costs and a tense political climate as a reason for staff shortages. “To overcome some of these issues, we as law enforcement need to be creative and innovative when it comes to staffing.”
