More than a thousand runners completed the Leadville Trail Marathon and Heavy Half presented by La Sportiva on Saturday, June 18, kicking off Life Time’s Leadville Race Series with impressive times and a new record.

The Leadville Trail Marathon course is 26.2 miles through the historic mining district on the east side of town. Racers started at 7 a.m.

The Heavy Half is a little more than a regular half-marathon at 15.46 miles, and travels along some of the same path as the marathon. Heavy Half racers started at 9 a.m.

Leadville Trail Marathon

Tyler Andrews, 32, from Concord, Massachusetts, finished first in the marathon with a time of 3:22:24 – a new course record.

Devon Colegrove, 27, from Loveland, finished in second place at 3:29:47.

Leadville local Noah Williams, 27, came in third with a time of 3:30:17. Williams won the race last year at 3:35:01.

Elizabeth Hogan, 22, from Louisville, finished first in the women’s division of the marathon with a time of 4:20:09.

Kristina Mascarenas, 33, from Colorado Springs, followed right behind, securing second place at 4:20:39.

Alli Schaich, 29, from Lakewood, finished third with a time of 4:27:32.

2022 Leadville Trail Marathon Results

Place    Name    M/F    Age    Time     City

1    Tyler Andrews    M    32    3:23:24    Concord, MA

2    Devon Colegrove    M    27    3:29:47    Loveland

3    Noah Williams    M    27    3:30:17    Leadville

4    Galen Burrell    M    42    3:48:49    Boulder

5    Joshua Eberly    M    41    3:49:13    Gunnison

6    JP Giblin    M    27    3:53:15    Boulder

7    Devin Vennard    M    29    3:55:09    Leadville

8    Matt Malone    M    35    4:04:12    Boulder

9    Christopher Harrington    M    38    4:06:35    Golden

10    Justin Ricks    M    42    4:08:41    Moab, UT

11    Daniel Harper    M    40    4:11:32    Phoenix, AZ

12    Jonathan Clinthorne    M    35    4:12:12    Denver

13    Alec Fleischer    M    24    4:12:50    Durango

14    Andrew Wien    M    35    4:13:05    Boulder

15    Henry Harris    M    24    4:15:46    Denver

16    Sam Sahli    M    27    4:16:06    Boulder

17    Kyle O'Brien    M    33    4:17:09    Broomfield

18    Kevin Carson    M    31    4:18:07    Silverthorne

19    Paul Steinweg    M    41    4:18:25    Breckenridge

20    Graham Shalvoy    M    40    4:18:58    Castle Rock

21    Colton Witherell    M    26    4:19:04    Millcreek, UT

22    Elizabeth Hogan    F    22    4:20:09    Louisville

23    Kristina Mascarenas    F    33    4:20:39    Colorado Springs

24    Ryan Simmons    M    34    4:23:38    Edwards

25    Ryan Charter    M    33    4:25:08    Leadville

26    Jeremy Duncan    M    40    4:26:46    Basalt

27    Allie Schaich    F    29    4:27:32    Lakewood

28    Dustin Johnson    M    38    4:27:55    Breckenridge

29    Shawn Jakubowski    M    39    4:24:29    Bayfield

30    Marvin Sandoval    M    44    4:29:33    Leadville

31    Robert Kehoe    M    31    4:30:41    Golden

32    Scott Hosie    M    38    4:33:46    Littleton

33    Lee Jarvis    M    39    4:34:22    Lynchburg, VA

34    Jack Watson    M    42    4:37:29    Carbondale

35    Humberto Baeza    M    32    4:39:43    Springdale, AR

36    Brian Macpherson    M    34    4:40:50    Golden

37    Evan DeLaney    M    51    4:44:22    Colorado Springs

38    Michael Flint    M    36    4:46:04    Golden

39    Henry Fischer    M    55    4:48:06    Denver

40    Max Kilcoyne    M    18    4:48:34    Boulder

41    Andrew Frey    M    37    4:48:38    Lakewood

42    Robert Strickland    M    42    4:48:51    Englewood

43    Jesse Baldwin    M    31    4:50:15    Loveland

44    Aaron Galloway    M    30    4:50:52    Boulder

45    Kory Cool    M    35    4:51:23    Manhattan, KS

46    Nicholas Galambos    M    21    4:52:41    Boulder

47    Chase Edgerton    M    37    4:52:41    Duluth, MN

48    Will Hanlon    M    36    4:52:59    Golden

49    Micky Gilbert    M    51    4:54:05    Arvada

50    Michael Sager    M    37    4:54:37    Denver

60    Wesley Sandoval    M    45    4:58:58    Leadville

72    Richard Williams    M    53    5:08:53    Leadville

74    Kevin Schmidt    M    38    5:09:01    Leadville

111    Lelis Gonzalez    M    38    5:28:26    Leadville

120    Tim Schardein    M    53    5:30:51    Leadville

133    Lorenzo Antonio Raudales    M    38    5:37:06    Leadville

161    Jolene Sandoval    F    47    5:50:39    Leadville

240    Christine Lyons    F    34    6:15:15    Leadville

255    Marty Regan    M    59    6:19:46    Leadville

256    Nick Geanetta    M    38    6:20:09    Leadville

287    Jim Newell    M    67    6:31:35    Leadville

290    Mitch Dulleck    M    54    6:32:44    Leadville

308    Maja Konieczny    F    27    6:36:47    Leadville

348    Alison Sandoval    F    42    6:51:11    Leadville

351    Karen Wylie    F    42    6:52:47    Leadville

471    Beth Pantzer    F    36    7:53:54    Leadville

488    Reka Kluver    F    55    8:07:16    Leadville

499    Sonja Evers    F    55    8:11:44    Leadville               

Heavy Half

Joseph DeMoor, 31, from Carbondale, finished first in the Heavy Half men’s division with a time of 1:52:03

Chris Johnson, 35, from Evergreen, came in second with a time of 2:15:16. Liam Gayter, 25, from Boulder, finished third at 2:17:40.

Leadville local Jessica Roberts, 34, came in first in the women’s division and seventh overall with a time of 2:27:43.

Tori Duff, 30, from Salt Lake City, Utah, came in second at 2:47:50.

Another Leadville local, 32-year-old Kelsy Maxie, came in third with a time of 2:52:57.

Helmut Linzbichler, 80, a Leadville local originally from Austria, completed the Heavy Half in the men’s 70-99 division with a time of 5:25:45.

The next event in the Leadville Race Series is the Silver Rush 50 Run presented by La Sportiva on July 9.

2022 Leadville Trail Heavy Half Results

Place    Name    M/F    Age    Time     City

1    Joseph DeMoor    M    31    1:52:03    Carbondale

2    Chris Johnson    M    35    2:15:16    Evergreen

3    Liam Gayter    M    25    2:17:40    Boulder

4    Gerald Romero    M    50    2:24:23    Colorado Springs

5    Stephen Sherbahn    M    26    2:25:46    Golden

6    Dan Springborn    M    43    2:26:11    Westminster

7    Jessica Roberts    F    34    2:27:43    Leadville

8    William Detwiler    M    39    2:29:45    Denver

9    Doug Sullivan    M    60    2:29:47    Sedona, AZ

10    Cody Fournier    M    39    2:31:13    Cheyenne, WY

11    Wendelin Macht    M    38    2:31:14    San Francisco, CA

12    Manny Nuno    M    35    2:34:50    Parker

13    John Kacillas    M    34    2:38:11    Wellington

14    Daniel Estes    M    30    2:38:16    Denver

15    Eric Tilley    M    30    2:39:45    Denver

16    Chris Hirsch    M    33    2:40:11    Rapid City, SD

17    William Bouldin    M    40    2:40:20    Lakewood

18    Greg Decent    M    42    2:43:55    Edwards

19    Robert Hickey    M    29    2:45:53    Mount Pleasant, SC

20    Tori Duff    F    30    2:47:50    Salt Lake City, UT

21    Stephen Schulz    M    31    2:51:31    Denver

22    Daniel Marten    M    37    2:52:38    Thornton

23    Kelsy Maxie    F    32    2:52:57    Leadville

24    Margaret Schaff    F    28    2:52:59    Steamboat Springs

25    Andrew Steele    M    48    2:53:23    Breckenridge

26    Ryan Krol    M    37    2:53:25    Boulder

27    Kylah Ricks    F    19    2:53:41    Moab, UT

28    John Herr    M    30    2:55:24    Chicago, IL

29    Kyle Donnelly    M    30    2:55:48    Des Moines, IA

30    John Newman    M    32    2:56:33    Wheat Ridge

31    Grant Beverage    M    42    2:56:51    Boulder

32    David Reinhardt    M    34    2:56:56    Denver

33    Kevin Bradshaw    M    41    2:59:07    Denver

34    Thierry Carriere    M    49    2:59:14    Littleton

35    Sydney Burckhardt    F    25    2:59:25    Denver

36    Mike Kubicek    M    34    2:59:45    Durango

37    Greg Briden    M    39    3:00:04    South Salt Lake, UT

38    Kyle Broderick    M    28    3:00:05    Denver

39    Richard Fahnline    M    55    3:00:19    Evergreen

40    Segev Jacob Appelbaum    M    52    3:00:53    Ra'anana, ISR

41    Tyler Wood    M    38    3:02:38    Golden

42    Jordan Matthews    M    35    3:02:44    Jefferson, WI

43    Nick Garland    M    30    3:03:01    Cedar Rapids, IA

44    Libbie Creasy    F    33    3:03:09    Buena Vista

45    Sandy MacDonnell    F    31    3:03:12    Boulder

46    Anna Tilden    F    23    3:03:47    West Hartford, CT

47    Seth Graham    M    44    3:03:49    Mammoth Lakes, CA

48    Jim Telling    M    64    3:04:10    Avon

49    Cody Buchalter    M    29    3:04:49    Boulder

50    Brandon Wathke    M    44    3:05:05    Parker

52    Kurt Spiegel    M    37    3:06:36    Leadville

53    Amber Guzzardo    F    44    3:06:36    Leadville

240    Zach Miller    M    25    3:51:58    Leadville

311    Kevin McNeill    M    50    4:07:24    Leadville

376    Sarah Cox    F    40    4:25:11    Leadville

386    Makenzie Grevelding    F    28    4:27:47    Leadville

387    Chad Grevelding    M    29    4:27:47    Leadville

405    Karen Lewis    F    36    4:33:07    Leadville

437    Lisa Sandoval    F    51    4:40:26    Leadville

446    Kris Kluver    M    54    4:42:26    Leadville

452    Ashley Blanco    F    24    4:47:08    Leadville

487    Katie Speckman    F    37    5:00:24    Leadville

511    Wendy Wyskiel    F    60    5:07:19    Leadville

520    Kayla Marcella    F    35    5:10:13    Leadville

535    Michelle Sandoval    F    26    5:19:36    Leadville

471    Beth Pantzer    F    36    7:53:54    Leadville

488    Reka Kluver    F    55    8:07:16    Leadville

499    Sonja Evers    F    55    8:11:44    Leadville

                    

                    

                    

