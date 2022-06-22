More than a thousand runners completed the Leadville Trail Marathon and Heavy Half presented by La Sportiva on Saturday, June 18, kicking off Life Time’s Leadville Race Series with impressive times and a new record.
The Leadville Trail Marathon course is 26.2 miles through the historic mining district on the east side of town. Racers started at 7 a.m.
The Heavy Half is a little more than a regular half-marathon at 15.46 miles, and travels along some of the same path as the marathon. Heavy Half racers started at 9 a.m.
Leadville Trail Marathon
Tyler Andrews, 32, from Concord, Massachusetts, finished first in the marathon with a time of 3:22:24 – a new course record.
Devon Colegrove, 27, from Loveland, finished in second place at 3:29:47.
Leadville local Noah Williams, 27, came in third with a time of 3:30:17. Williams won the race last year at 3:35:01.
Elizabeth Hogan, 22, from Louisville, finished first in the women’s division of the marathon with a time of 4:20:09.
Kristina Mascarenas, 33, from Colorado Springs, followed right behind, securing second place at 4:20:39.
Alli Schaich, 29, from Lakewood, finished third with a time of 4:27:32.
2022 Leadville Trail Marathon Results
Place Name M/F Age Time City
1 Tyler Andrews M 32 3:23:24 Concord, MA
2 Devon Colegrove M 27 3:29:47 Loveland
3 Noah Williams M 27 3:30:17 Leadville
4 Galen Burrell M 42 3:48:49 Boulder
5 Joshua Eberly M 41 3:49:13 Gunnison
6 JP Giblin M 27 3:53:15 Boulder
7 Devin Vennard M 29 3:55:09 Leadville
8 Matt Malone M 35 4:04:12 Boulder
9 Christopher Harrington M 38 4:06:35 Golden
10 Justin Ricks M 42 4:08:41 Moab, UT
11 Daniel Harper M 40 4:11:32 Phoenix, AZ
12 Jonathan Clinthorne M 35 4:12:12 Denver
13 Alec Fleischer M 24 4:12:50 Durango
14 Andrew Wien M 35 4:13:05 Boulder
15 Henry Harris M 24 4:15:46 Denver
16 Sam Sahli M 27 4:16:06 Boulder
17 Kyle O'Brien M 33 4:17:09 Broomfield
18 Kevin Carson M 31 4:18:07 Silverthorne
19 Paul Steinweg M 41 4:18:25 Breckenridge
20 Graham Shalvoy M 40 4:18:58 Castle Rock
21 Colton Witherell M 26 4:19:04 Millcreek, UT
22 Elizabeth Hogan F 22 4:20:09 Louisville
23 Kristina Mascarenas F 33 4:20:39 Colorado Springs
24 Ryan Simmons M 34 4:23:38 Edwards
25 Ryan Charter M 33 4:25:08 Leadville
26 Jeremy Duncan M 40 4:26:46 Basalt
27 Allie Schaich F 29 4:27:32 Lakewood
28 Dustin Johnson M 38 4:27:55 Breckenridge
29 Shawn Jakubowski M 39 4:24:29 Bayfield
30 Marvin Sandoval M 44 4:29:33 Leadville
31 Robert Kehoe M 31 4:30:41 Golden
32 Scott Hosie M 38 4:33:46 Littleton
33 Lee Jarvis M 39 4:34:22 Lynchburg, VA
34 Jack Watson M 42 4:37:29 Carbondale
35 Humberto Baeza M 32 4:39:43 Springdale, AR
36 Brian Macpherson M 34 4:40:50 Golden
37 Evan DeLaney M 51 4:44:22 Colorado Springs
38 Michael Flint M 36 4:46:04 Golden
39 Henry Fischer M 55 4:48:06 Denver
40 Max Kilcoyne M 18 4:48:34 Boulder
41 Andrew Frey M 37 4:48:38 Lakewood
42 Robert Strickland M 42 4:48:51 Englewood
43 Jesse Baldwin M 31 4:50:15 Loveland
44 Aaron Galloway M 30 4:50:52 Boulder
45 Kory Cool M 35 4:51:23 Manhattan, KS
46 Nicholas Galambos M 21 4:52:41 Boulder
47 Chase Edgerton M 37 4:52:41 Duluth, MN
48 Will Hanlon M 36 4:52:59 Golden
49 Micky Gilbert M 51 4:54:05 Arvada
50 Michael Sager M 37 4:54:37 Denver
60 Wesley Sandoval M 45 4:58:58 Leadville
72 Richard Williams M 53 5:08:53 Leadville
74 Kevin Schmidt M 38 5:09:01 Leadville
111 Lelis Gonzalez M 38 5:28:26 Leadville
120 Tim Schardein M 53 5:30:51 Leadville
133 Lorenzo Antonio Raudales M 38 5:37:06 Leadville
161 Jolene Sandoval F 47 5:50:39 Leadville
240 Christine Lyons F 34 6:15:15 Leadville
255 Marty Regan M 59 6:19:46 Leadville
256 Nick Geanetta M 38 6:20:09 Leadville
287 Jim Newell M 67 6:31:35 Leadville
290 Mitch Dulleck M 54 6:32:44 Leadville
308 Maja Konieczny F 27 6:36:47 Leadville
348 Alison Sandoval F 42 6:51:11 Leadville
351 Karen Wylie F 42 6:52:47 Leadville
471 Beth Pantzer F 36 7:53:54 Leadville
488 Reka Kluver F 55 8:07:16 Leadville
499 Sonja Evers F 55 8:11:44 Leadville
Heavy Half
Joseph DeMoor, 31, from Carbondale, finished first in the Heavy Half men’s division with a time of 1:52:03
Chris Johnson, 35, from Evergreen, came in second with a time of 2:15:16. Liam Gayter, 25, from Boulder, finished third at 2:17:40.
Leadville local Jessica Roberts, 34, came in first in the women’s division and seventh overall with a time of 2:27:43.
Tori Duff, 30, from Salt Lake City, Utah, came in second at 2:47:50.
Another Leadville local, 32-year-old Kelsy Maxie, came in third with a time of 2:52:57.
Helmut Linzbichler, 80, a Leadville local originally from Austria, completed the Heavy Half in the men’s 70-99 division with a time of 5:25:45.
The next event in the Leadville Race Series is the Silver Rush 50 Run presented by La Sportiva on July 9.
2022 Leadville Trail Heavy Half Results
Place Name M/F Age Time City
1 Joseph DeMoor M 31 1:52:03 Carbondale
2 Chris Johnson M 35 2:15:16 Evergreen
3 Liam Gayter M 25 2:17:40 Boulder
4 Gerald Romero M 50 2:24:23 Colorado Springs
5 Stephen Sherbahn M 26 2:25:46 Golden
6 Dan Springborn M 43 2:26:11 Westminster
7 Jessica Roberts F 34 2:27:43 Leadville
8 William Detwiler M 39 2:29:45 Denver
9 Doug Sullivan M 60 2:29:47 Sedona, AZ
10 Cody Fournier M 39 2:31:13 Cheyenne, WY
11 Wendelin Macht M 38 2:31:14 San Francisco, CA
12 Manny Nuno M 35 2:34:50 Parker
13 John Kacillas M 34 2:38:11 Wellington
14 Daniel Estes M 30 2:38:16 Denver
15 Eric Tilley M 30 2:39:45 Denver
16 Chris Hirsch M 33 2:40:11 Rapid City, SD
17 William Bouldin M 40 2:40:20 Lakewood
18 Greg Decent M 42 2:43:55 Edwards
19 Robert Hickey M 29 2:45:53 Mount Pleasant, SC
20 Tori Duff F 30 2:47:50 Salt Lake City, UT
21 Stephen Schulz M 31 2:51:31 Denver
22 Daniel Marten M 37 2:52:38 Thornton
23 Kelsy Maxie F 32 2:52:57 Leadville
24 Margaret Schaff F 28 2:52:59 Steamboat Springs
25 Andrew Steele M 48 2:53:23 Breckenridge
26 Ryan Krol M 37 2:53:25 Boulder
27 Kylah Ricks F 19 2:53:41 Moab, UT
28 John Herr M 30 2:55:24 Chicago, IL
29 Kyle Donnelly M 30 2:55:48 Des Moines, IA
30 John Newman M 32 2:56:33 Wheat Ridge
31 Grant Beverage M 42 2:56:51 Boulder
32 David Reinhardt M 34 2:56:56 Denver
33 Kevin Bradshaw M 41 2:59:07 Denver
34 Thierry Carriere M 49 2:59:14 Littleton
35 Sydney Burckhardt F 25 2:59:25 Denver
36 Mike Kubicek M 34 2:59:45 Durango
37 Greg Briden M 39 3:00:04 South Salt Lake, UT
38 Kyle Broderick M 28 3:00:05 Denver
39 Richard Fahnline M 55 3:00:19 Evergreen
40 Segev Jacob Appelbaum M 52 3:00:53 Ra'anana, ISR
41 Tyler Wood M 38 3:02:38 Golden
42 Jordan Matthews M 35 3:02:44 Jefferson, WI
43 Nick Garland M 30 3:03:01 Cedar Rapids, IA
44 Libbie Creasy F 33 3:03:09 Buena Vista
45 Sandy MacDonnell F 31 3:03:12 Boulder
46 Anna Tilden F 23 3:03:47 West Hartford, CT
47 Seth Graham M 44 3:03:49 Mammoth Lakes, CA
48 Jim Telling M 64 3:04:10 Avon
49 Cody Buchalter M 29 3:04:49 Boulder
50 Brandon Wathke M 44 3:05:05 Parker
52 Kurt Spiegel M 37 3:06:36 Leadville
53 Amber Guzzardo F 44 3:06:36 Leadville
240 Zach Miller M 25 3:51:58 Leadville
311 Kevin McNeill M 50 4:07:24 Leadville
376 Sarah Cox F 40 4:25:11 Leadville
386 Makenzie Grevelding F 28 4:27:47 Leadville
387 Chad Grevelding M 29 4:27:47 Leadville
405 Karen Lewis F 36 4:33:07 Leadville
437 Lisa Sandoval F 51 4:40:26 Leadville
446 Kris Kluver M 54 4:42:26 Leadville
452 Ashley Blanco F 24 4:47:08 Leadville
487 Katie Speckman F 37 5:00:24 Leadville
511 Wendy Wyskiel F 60 5:07:19 Leadville
520 Kayla Marcella F 35 5:10:13 Leadville
535 Michelle Sandoval F 26 5:19:36 Leadville
471 Beth Pantzer F 36 7:53:54 Leadville
488 Reka Kluver F 55 8:07:16 Leadville
499 Sonja Evers F 55 8:11:44 Leadville
