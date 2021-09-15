Nearly 350 community members are expected at the third annual We Love Lake County Community Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 25, and all community members are invited to join in the fun. The dinner will take place at 3 p.m. at Ice Palace Park at the corner of East 11th Street and Harrison Avenue.
More than 20 community members have offered to host tables of eight. There is no charge for hosting a table or attending the dinner, and additional table hosts are welcome.
Table hosts are asked to bring a diverse main dish for eight people, plus plates and utensils. Table hosts are invited to decorate their table however they want; they are not obliged to do so, but could win prizes for best decorated tables. Table hosts should contact John McMurtry at director@lakecountycommunityfund.org for details by Sept. 20.
Anyone who would like to come and is not planning to sit at a specific host’s table is encouraged to come, and, if they’re able, to bring a dish to share. Bread, cookies and hot cider will be provided.
“We still have room for more table hosts and plenty of people to come and bring a potluck item,” said John McMurtry, executive director of the Lake County Community Fund (LCCF), which is sponsoring the dinner with support from a volunteer committee. “We’re honored to be organizing this dinner for the third year and welcome all community members to join. There is no charge for hosting a table.”
In addition to good company and delicious food, the evening will feature live music by Leadville musician and songwriter Carey Nall of Groovespeak and games for kids.
“The We Love Lake County Community Dinner is a time to celebrate this special community and the personal relationships that make us strong,” said Mayor Greg Labbe. “We hope that everyone will come to enjoy a meal together.”
Updates about the event will be posted to the LCCF Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/LakeCountyCommunityFund.
