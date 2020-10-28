Brett Antczak was selected as St. Vincent Health’s new CEO during a special meeting of the hospital’s board of directors on October 22.
A search committee made up of the St. Vincent Health Board of Directors Chair Aleta Bezzic, Vice Chair Francine Webber, Chief Medical Officer Lisa Zwerdlinger and Chief Branding Officer Karen Onderdonk, began recruiting and vetting potential candidates following Gary Campbell’s early resignation in September.
Antczak was one of three finalists selected and interviewed by the committee from a pool of over 45 applicants, Onderdonk told the Herald.
Antczak, who will be relocating to Leadville from Iowa, had been the CEO of Palo Alto County Health Systems in Emmetsburg, Iowa since 2017 before leaving the position in April.
With experience in healthcare management and administration going back to 1999, Antczak has worked in various healthcare roles across multiple states. He formerly worked in Grand Junction from 1999 to 2010.
According to his resume, Antczak has a master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Des Moines and is earning a doctorate in business administration from Kennedy Western University.
The board of directors voted unanimously to hire Antczak for the role, and St. Vincent Health plans to have him on board in a full-time capacity before the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.