Lake County High School held an award ceremony last Thursday honoring the 2021-2022 girls cross-country running team, who won a state championship last season. A banner recognizing the team’s accomplishment was hung at the high school gymnasium during the ceremony.
Coach Amy Peters was also recognized at the ceremony for receiving high school girls cross-country coach of the year for Colorado, an award given by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
