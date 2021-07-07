In May of this year, two businesses, Alpine Start Acupuncture and Spa Galena, merged to form the Leadville Wellness Center. Located in the office space wing of the Leadville Post Office building, the wellness center was formed to offer more complete, comprehensive and balanced services to its clients.
Early this year, acupuncturist and Chinese medicine practitioner Gwen Rudy met massage therapist Hillary Homer. The two started out sharing a rented space, but knew they needed more space as each of their businesses grew.
Rudy and Homer jumped at the opportunity to rent two units across the hall, and with it the opportunity to create a wellness center which opened to the public on May 8. “We just meshed so well,” Homer said. “We shared a room until we became so busy that we needed more space.”
Rudy earned master’s degrees in acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine from Southwest Acupuncture College in Boulder, and became a nationally board-certified acupuncturist in 2019. The four-year program included a two-week externship component in mainland China.
Rudy kicked off her business in 2019 with house calls, and started renting a treatment space in March of 2020. The acupuncturist, who is also an ultra-runner and soccer player, decided to pursue acupuncture because she herself benefitted from acupuncture treatments as an athlete.
“As a young athlete, I felt so good and relaxed after acupuncture treatments,” Rudy said. “It was when I was a teenager that I knew I wanted to study acupuncture and Chinese medicine.” Alpine Start Acupuncture also offers cupping and scraping treatments.
“I barely notice it,” said one of Rudy’s clients, Doug Blasius, when asked how an acupuncture treatment feels. Blasius is an ultra-runner who visited Leadville to compete in the Leadville Marathon. He received a specialized acupuncture treatment which used an electrical current to prevent recurrence of a previous hamstring injury.
Rudy noted that acupuncture is not only used to treat injuries. “(Acupuncture) can also be used for managing stress or injury prevention. It’s used to create balance in the muscle, reduce pain, remove blockages and help with blood flow,” said Rudy. Pain management and sports injuries make up about 75 percent of Rudy’s business.
Homer moved from Alaska to Leadville in February of this year. Her previous professional experience in other medical fields led her to pursue a career in massage therapy.
“It doesn’t seem like work to help people this way,” Homer explained. “Massage can help people in so many ways.” Homer has been a full-time massage therapist for two years now, and she offers a full range of spa treatments such as aromatherapy, hot stone and body scrub treatments, as well as sports treatments.
“Merging to form the center, Gwen and I can collaborate with two different therapies, creating a more comprehensive wellness plan for a client’s wellness,” Homer said. Both Alpine Start Acupuncture and Spa Galena also offer pediatric services.
As for future expansion, Homer noted that she and Rudy hope to find another massage therapist, a nutritionist and a health coach to create a more well-rounded wellness center further down the road.
The Leadville Wellness Center is located at 130 W. Fifth St., Suite 119. Rudy sees clients Monday through Wednesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday and Friday by appointment. Homer sees clients Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays 9 a.m. to noon, Thursdays 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To learn more, visit www.leadvillewellnesscenter.com.
