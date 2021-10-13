The Colorado Mountain College Eagles traveled to Colorado Springs on Oct. 8 to compete in the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Cross-Country Open.
Jason Macaluso of Vail was the first runner to cross the finish line for the Eagles in the men’s 8K race with a time of 29 minutes and 15 seconds. Reese Fledderjohn of Grand Junction was the next Colorado Mountain College (CMC) athlete to finish with a time of 30:46. Fledderjohn was followed by Eagle Christian Brenny of Hastings, Minnesota with a time of 31:03.
Kaylynn Shaffer of Salida was the lead runner for the college in the women’s race, running a time of 27:29 over the 6K course. The next Eagle to finish was Abby Hagen of Lockport, Illinois with a time of 30:23, followed by Hope Maldonado of Colorado Springs with a time of 31:34.
In team results, the men’s team placed sixth and the women’s team finished in seventh place.
CMC head coach Darren Brungardt said the Eagles competed well against several NCAA Division I, II and III powerhouses such as the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado State University and Wyoming University.
“The course was long, slow and all on soft wet grass, but the Eagles were tough as nails,” Brungardt said. “We are so proud of their efforts and are looking forward to more racing later this month.”
Next up on the schedule for the Eagles is the NJCAA Region IX Championship at Central Wyoming College on Oct. 30. For more information on the team, visit https://cmceagles.com.
