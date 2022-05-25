Despite a significant weather disruption, Lake County High School had a great showing at the State Track & Field Championships in Lakewood last weekend.
The meet began on Thursday, May 19, which was beautiful and warm. Sophomore Jaycee Windorski was the first Panther athlete to compete in the high jump. She cleared the first three heights, including 4’10,” which was two inches higher than her 2021 state meet performance. The mark of 4’10” earned her a ninth place medal, making her state medal count two in two years.
The only other event for Lake County on Thursday was the women’s 4x800m relay, in which Lake County had qualified in 14th place. Sophomore Violet Hill led off for the Panthers. After her leg of 2 minutes, 51 seconds, the ladies were in 15th place. Freshman Indigo Olsen took off on the second leg, passing five girls on her way to a personal best of 2:41. Ella Bullock, another freshman, completed her two laps in 2:51 and caught another runner in the process. Sophomore Keira King anchored the relay in 2:36 and moved the team up to eighth place. The crew finished the race in 11:01, their best time of the season by 13 seconds.
Cold and wet weather moved in on Thursday night, and CHSAA decided to cancel the meet on Friday. Although Lakewood received over five inches of snow throughout Friday, the facility crew was able to clear it and the meet resumed on Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday, Lake County opened with the men’s pole vault. Junior Anthony Harris jumped clean over 10’2” and 10’8,” but he couldn’t accomplish a personal best of 11’2.” Still, having come into the meet ranked 14th, Harris moved up into 12th place. Jace Peters, also a junior, cleared his opening height of 11’8” on his third try, but was unable to get over 12’2.” That put him in seventh place in the final standings.
King had an impressive showing in the 3200m run. She came into the event with the 13th fastest time, but she dropped 26 seconds off her personal record (PR) and finished in eighth place with a time of 12:33. Peters also ran a strong 3200m. He improved his PR by eight seconds, crossing the finish in 10:07 and fifth place.
Later that afternoon, King and Peters also competed in the 800m. Both ran times that were very close to their PRs, and both moved up one spot from where they had been seeded. King took 12th in 2:36, and Peters snatched a medal for ninth place in 2:03.
The women’s pole vault was also contested on Saturday. Senior Morgan Holm concluded her high school athletic career by jumping cleanly to a new PR of 8’2’’ and a ninth place medal. Freshman Susie Bullock tied her PR by clearing 8’2” and finished 14th. Avery Milne had entered the competition in 18th place, but she made it over 7’8” and ended up 15th.
The final day of state competition was held on Sunday, May 22, and King and Peters wrapped up Lake County’s events with the 1600m run. King had qualified in 12th place, but she ran a smart race, patiently biding her time and passing several girls in the third and fourth laps. She finished in 5:40, a nine second PR, and seventh place. Peters ran a more aggressive race, making multiple moves to remain in the front pack of the field. He also accomplished a nine-second PR of 4:34 and moved up from his 10th place ranking to earn a fifth place medal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.