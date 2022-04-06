Lake County greenskeepers gathered at the Lake County Public Library on Saturday for the annual High Altitude Gardening Workshop organized by Cloud City Conservation Center (C4).
The workshop, which was led by C4 Farm Manager Lani Meyer and Lee Kirsch, included two back-to-back classes held on Saturday. Participants in each class learned what type of plants and vegetables are best suited for the high country and how to plant seeds and protect young plants from frost and intense sunlight. At the end of the class, participants were enouraged to take gardening equipment, seeds and starter plants for their own gardens.
The classes were the first of many events that C4 will offer this spring. Visit C4’s website, https://www.c4leadville.org/, for more information on future events and how to volunteer with the organization.
