Following a directive from Governor Jared Polis, Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA), St. Vincent Health (SVH) and Rocky Mountain Family Practice (RMFP) are collaborating to deploy COVID-19 vaccinations for Lake County residents and second-home owners ages 65+, and educators beginning on February 8.
LCPHA will vaccinate educators via point of dispensing locations beginning with Lake County School District. Dates and times for educator vaccinations are yet to be determined and will be coordinated through school administration and LCPHA. Educators are encouraged to check with their school administrative offices for updates.
Vaccinations for the 65+ population will be administered by appointment at SVH and RMFP. The hospital and family practice will call patients to schedule vaccination appointments. Lake County residents or second homeowners who are 65 or over, and not patients of SVH or RMFP, should call SVH at (719) 486-1264 or Rocky Mountain Family Practice at (719) 486-0500 to request an appointment.
Locals over 70 are also now able to schedule an appointment in Summit County to receive vaccine doses.
If vaccine demand is greater than supply, patients may be put on a waiting list for future appointments.
SVH, RMFP and LCPHA hope to complete the first vaccinations for Lake County’s 65+ population and educators in February.
As of Monday, LCPHA reported 48 new confirmed positive cases in Lake County, with 16 identified between Friday and Saturday.
“Some cases are associated with household-based spread, but there is a suspected outbreak with an ongoing investigation,” the Lake County Emergency Operations Center wrote in a Facebook post announcing the new cases.
In an address to the Board of County Commissioners Monday, LCPHA Director Colleen Nielsen urged residents to recommit to social distancing and wearing masks, citing the rapid growth in infection rates over the last five months.
From the first local cases identified in March last year to September 2020, LCPHA recorded about 100 cases, Nielsen said. Between September 2020 and the end of January, that number had grown to 539 cases, she said.
“We’re not doing so great in the scheme of it all,” Nielsen said while drawing attention to the rapid growth of active cases.
Lake County remains in the Orange-High Risk category of state restrictions, with a total of 543 cases identified at time of printing. Over 900 residents have received the vaccines.
COVID-19 vaccination quick facts:
— It is imperative that patients who make appointments for the vaccine keep the appointments to eliminate vaccine spoilage and waste.
— The office visit associated with the vaccination will be billed to the patient’s insurance. The vaccination is free. Uninsured patients will not be billed for the office visit. Financial assistance for uninsured individuals is available to SVH and RMFP through grant funding.
— Patients should expect to wait at the hospital or clinic for a minimum of 15 minutes for observation after they receive the vaccine.
— People with transportation or mobility issues may be eligible for a home visit for vaccination.
— A second “booster” vaccination is necessary on the 29th day, or after, following the patient’s first vaccination. That booster appointment will be scheduled on the day of the first vaccination.
