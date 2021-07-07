Planned Pethood Leadville is initiating a fundraising effort that will highlight some of Lake County and Leadville’s most photogenic animal companions. Planned Pethood Leadville (PPL) is seeking photo entries of furry, scaly or feathery Lake County residents for its “Pets of Leadville” 2022 calendar. Locals are encouraged to submit photos of their companion animals to PPL for inclusion in the calendar.
Each calendar month will have a theme; examples include dogs, cats, working animals, pocket pets, hiking buddies, fashionista pets, snow pets, feathers, fins and scales. Pets may have two, four, six or eight legs, or no legs at all. A judges’ panel consisting of local animal experts will choose twelve featured pets for the calendar and three top prize winners. Top prize winners will receive pet portraits by local artist Lisa Starr.
Pet photographs must include only pets (not humans) who live in Lake County or Leadville. Both color and black and white photos are welcomed. The entry fee is $10 to submit one portrait or $20 for three portraits. A portrait can include more than one pet. Pet owners submitting three portraits can include different pets in each portrait. In order to have calendars ready for holiday giving, the deadline for photo entries is August 15. Submission instructions are on PPL’s website at https://plannedpethoodleadville.org/.
The calendar will also feature special pet-related days such as “Take Your Dog to Work Day,” “World Snake Day,” and “National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day” to remind pet owners to celebrate their pets on special days.
PPL is also seeking sponsors for the calendar. Lake County sponsors are encouraged to “adopt” a month of the calendar on which the logo will be featured. Leadville businesses should contact PPL President Chris Floyd at President@plannedpethoodleadville.org.
Entry fees, calendar sales and corporate sponsorships will support PPL’s efforts to continue assisting Lake County pets. Visit Planned Pethood Leadville at https://plannedpethoodleadville.org/ or on Facebook at @PlannedPethoodLeadville for more information.
