As an avid hiker and skier, Dr. Gary Petry followed through on his dream to live and work in Colorado when he moved from his birth state of Kansas in 2012. Since then, Dr. Petry has served as a primary care physician, emergency room physician and hospitalist at St. Vincent Hospital.
The pull of family ties and desire to live near his grandchildren has prompted his return to Kansas, planned for October 2020.
“I feel honored to have been part of this community and it’s been my privilege to provide medical care for the people of Lake County,” said Dr. Petry.
St. Vincent is actively seeking a new provider to join nurse practitioner, Joette Eyser, MS NP-C RNFA CNOR, who currently practices primary care at its clinic. Dr. Petry’s last day to see patients is October 8. Arianna Palma, St. Vincent’s director of provider services, is available to answer patient questions by phone at 719-486-1264 or email at apalma@svghd.org.
“Our patients and our team will miss Dr. Petry and his kind professionalism,” said Palma. “St. Vincent’s goal is to recruit a provider who shares his commitment to Lake County and rural healthcare, and to make the transition seamless for his patients.”
