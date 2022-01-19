If you aren’t familiar with the photo accompanying this column, you might think that it simply portrays a large number of men standing in the snow. One sled is visible. But there’s more to the story than that.
This photo was taken on April 28, 1885, and the men were standing still because in those days, some time was required for exposure when taking a photo. The sled contained bodies.
If you’ve taken a tour of Evergreen Cemetery, you’ve probably seen the gravesite and the memorial to the victims of the Homestake Avalanche. Ten miners were killed in the avalanche at the Homestake Mine on Feb. 22, 1885, but they were not discovered until April 25 when several friends went up to the mine to check on the men and deliver the mail for them.
The incident is well documented and makes for a tragic but interesting story. They were able to pinpoint the date and time of the avalanche due to a letter that one of the miners had written the evening before and left ready to mail and the discovery of a small alarm clock which had stopped at 2:50 a.m. The miners were all found in bed.
The first group of men recovered the miners from the collapsed cabin. Another group then headed to the site to assist in removal of the bodies. They were taken by sled to Eight Mile House, where they were placed in the baggage compartment of a Denver and Rio Grande train and taken to the Leadville Depot. From there, they were transported by wagon to the morgue.
Eight of the ten men were buried together at Evergreen Cemetery with the costs assumed by the community. Two were taken home by family members. The funeral was documented by the local newspapers.
Avalanches were well known at the time, generally with one or two victims, but the Homestake Avalanche was of note because of the number of men who were killed and the many residents involved in their recovery and eventual burial.
Back in 2008 and again in 2021, the Herald Democrat published an account of a 1962 avalanche, this one out at Twin Lakes, in which seven local residents perished, including five children. That story, some years after the actual occurrence, resulted in many responses from people who remembered the event.
The avalanche took place in the early hours of Jan. 21, 1962, when a massive amount of snow slid down Mount Elbert, sweeping over four houses located outside Twin Lakes on the road to Independence Pass. Two of the houses were unoccupied; the other two housed the Shelton and Adamich families. William Adamich and his wife Barbara were rescued from the wreckage and recovered at St. Vincent’s Hospital. Billy Adamich, 9, was found dead. His brother Michael, 7, was eventually found dead two days later.
The entire Shelton family — husband G.L.; wife Marie; Steve, 15; Linda, 10, and Vickie, 7 — all died in the avalanche.
Some 760 individuals responded to Twin Lakes to help in the rescue and recovery efforts, including members of the Lake County rescue squad. Those who were living here have never forgotten the event, and I’m probably safe in saying that the men in the photo remembered the events following the Homestake Avalanche as long as they lived.
An avalanche is a type of natural disaster, sometimes triggered by humans, that still occurs today in Lake County, just like wildfire. We are lucky in not having to worry about tornadoes, hurricanes, tsunamis, volcanoes and the like. Over the years, in all these cases, we haven’t come up with ways to stop these natural disasters from happening, but have gotten better at mitigating their results.
That doesn’t mean that everyone venturing into avalanche country takes the safety measures available to them.
On Jan. 8 of this year, two snowshoers were caught in an avalanche at North Star Mountain, Hoosier Pass. They both, along with their dog, were killed. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center described the incident as it describes all such incidents: as cautionary tales.
Neither of the two skiers had avalanche training, nor had taken an avalanche education course. No trip plan had been left with anyone. They had none of the basic equipment suggested for those venturing into the backcountry during the winter: avalanche rescue transceivers, probe poles or shovels. There’s no way of knowing if they checked the conditions before starting their trek. If they had, they would have learned of possible dangers of the snowpack.
With both the Homestake and Twin Lakes avalanches described above, there is probably no way catastrophe could have been avoided. The avalanches came in the night when their victims were tucked in bed. Today most victims meet their avalanche face-to-face on some mountain.
There was a record number of deaths — 12 — from avalanches in Colorado in the 2020-21 snow season. So far in the 2021-22 season there have been three deaths across the state, including the two on Jan. 8. The deaths at Homestake and Twin Lakes appear to have been inevitable. Most deaths are not. Sadly, not everyone is listening.
Martinek can be reached at marcia@leadvilleherald.com.
