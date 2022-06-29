Highlights from the
Marijuana found on Ridgeview
by Danny Ramey
Herald Staff Writer
June 14, 2012
A follow-up on a municipal arrest warrant led to a marijuana bust.
Jamall Harrison, 34, and Delaney Norris, 24, both of Leadville, were arrested on charges of cultivation of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the police report, the details of the investigation were as follows.
Police first learned of the marijuana operation when Detective Dave Wineman of the Leadville Police Department approached Norris about an outstanding warrant on May 23. Norris owed a $260 bond.
Upon being approached by Wineman, Norris asked if she could just pay the fine. She then told him that she would need to go to her home to get some money.
When told by Wineman that he would escort her there, Norris asked whether he would have to go inside with her. Because of officer safety concerns, Wineman told Norris that he would have to accompany her inside.
At that point, Norris told Wineman that her fiance, Harrison, had a medical marijuana license and her home had marijuana “all over the place.” She also said that he had an “edible” license which allowed him to have more than six marijuana plants.
Wineman then told Norris that she could either pay a $160 fine or pay a $260 bond and receive another court date. Norris elected to pay the fine and also gave police consent to search her home on Ridgeview Drive.
While searching the house, police officers discovered a large marijuana grow operation. Wineman also spoke to Harrison on the phone. Harrison told him that he had a license but was out of town and had no way to provide proof to the officers.
Wineman asked Harrison to provide him with proof of the license within 24 hours.
Norris also provided the officers with a medical-marijuana license application, but not an actual license.
By May 25, Harrison had not provided proof, and the case, along with photos taken during the search, was passed on to the Lake County Sheriff’s office.
Undersheriff Fernando Mendoza then obtained a search warrant and also called the county’s building-and-land-use office because the photos showed several building-code violations.
Upon searching the house, sheriff’s deputies found many containers full of harvested marijuana, according to the report. They also discovered a variety of marijuana plants in various stages of growth.
Several of these plants had labels on them, but it was unclear whether the labels indicated the type of marijuana growing in the pot or the individual the plant was being cultivated for.
Deputies also found some drug paraphernalia, such as bongs.
Overall, the sheriff’s office found 48 marijuana plants and 14.22 ounces of harvested marijuana.
The building was also sealed by Lake County Building and Land Use because of several building-code violations.
Treasure Fire consumes 320 acres by Tuesday
by Danny Ramey
Herald Staff Writer
June 28, 2012
A fire northeast of Leadville had scorched 320 acres, but was at 15-percent containment as of Tuesday evening.
The Treasure Fire began burning in Birdseye Gulch off of Colo. 91 a little before 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
No structures were immediately threatened as of Tuesday afternoon, and no evacuation orders had been issued.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better spot for a fire,” said Leadville-Lake County Fire-Rescue Chief Dan Dailey.
The fire is burning in stands of spruce fir and lodgepole pine. On Monday, the north and the east flanks of the fire became hung up in high-altitude tundra, according to Sarah Gallop, a public-information officer for the fire.
Fire crews spent Monday and Tuesday performing burnouts to create a line around the west and south flanks of the fire.
As of Tuesday morning, the line around the west flank was nearly finished, and work on the line for the south flank was beginning.
“The burnout is going well, but it’s slow and deliberate,” Gallup said.
By Tuesday afternoon, 113 people were working on the fire, Gallup said Tuesday evening.
Those crews working on the fire included a helicopter crew providing air support.
The Treasure Fire was one of eight fires burning in Colorado on Tuesday. However, because it was not threatening any structures, it was one of the lowest-priority fires, Lake County Emergency Manager Mike McHargue said.
Because of the low priority, it is likely that no additional resources will be allocated to the fire, he said.
Because the fire is in rough and mountainous terrain, extra caution is being employed to keep fire crews safe.
“Our number-one priority is firefighter safety,” Jon Morrissey, district ranger for the Leadville Ranger District, said.
As of Tuesday evening, there had been two injuries to firefighters, but neither was life-threatening.
Since Saturday, there has been some haze in the Leadville area because of the fire. As the fire continues to burn, there will still be haze.
The amount of haze on a given day will vary depending on wind and weather. Haze is more likely in the mornings and evenings.
“Some days will be better than others,” Morrissey said.
Additionally, Gallup said, the amount of haze will decrease incrementally the longer the fire burns.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no time line for containment of the fire.
Even once full containment is reached, the fire could burn for a while, said Morrissey.
Forest with spruce fir is usually very dense and has multiple layers, he said. Because of this a fire in spruce fir could smolder for a very long time, and a lot of effort is required to fully extinguish each individual tree.
“It’s a whole lot of vegetation in a small space,” Gallup said.
The fire probably won’t be officially determined completely out until the snow begins flying, Morrissey said.
Most of the fire’s gain came on Saturday afternoon and evening. At around 3 p.m. on Saturday, the fire had burned 15 to 20 acres. By around 7:30 p.m., that estimate had jumped to 100 acres. By 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the fire had burned 300 acres.
Acreage burned increased by 20 acres on Sunday because of the burnouts fire crews began performing.
The fire did not make any gains in acreage on Monday. The burnouts performed that day were inside the fire’s perimeter, Gallup said.
LLCFR took initial command of the fire. However, command was transferred over to the U.S. Forest Service because the fire occurred on forest service land.
The road up Mosquito Pass was closed shortly after the fire began and remained closed at the Diamond Shaft. The Park County side of the pass is also closed.
“It will remain closed until the forest service is comfortable with the south end of the fire,” Lake County Sheriff Rod Fenske said.
The Leadville Trail Marathon is scheduled to be run up Mosquito Pass on Saturday.
Leadville Race Series race director Josh Colley said that he has a backup course planned if the pass is still closed.
However, from talks with county officials, Colley is confident that the pass will be open by race day and the backup course will not be needed.
Colo. 91 is open, but the shoulder of the road is closed. For safety reasons, fire officials ask that people do not stop on the side of the road and watch the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A fire investigator from Montana arrived late Tuesday afternoon to continue the investigation, said Morrissey.
According to Gallup, the estimated cost of fighting the fire was at $280,000 as of Tuesday evening.
Ice Palace Park is also closed as that is where the firefighters are camping.
The firefighting effort is well-stocked, and donations are not needed, Gallup said.
She suggested that those looking to help out should donate to the firefighting causes for other fires raging around the state.
A second fire was reported in the area shortly after the command post for the Treasure Fire was established.
The second fire was located between mile markers two and three and burned some railroad ties lying in a patch of grass, said Dailey.
The firefighters who responded to that fire extinguished some flames but mostly did mop-up work.
Saving the things
that we love
When the Leadville Lions made the decision last week to send the July 4 fireworks back to Utah for storage, they were on the leading edge of a series of decisions designed to keep Leadville and Lake County free from fire.
Saturday we saw the start of the first significant wildfire in Lake County in a long time, the Treasure Fire. And although this fire is of extreme concern to the forest service, Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue and the rest of us, it’s small potatoes compared with some of the other fires raging throughout our state.
On Tuesday, Stage 2 fire restrictions were put in place. An article in this newspaper outlines exactly what that means, but it’s clear that it might make things a little inconvenient for those who plan to recreate in the area. And, of course, that includes some of us who live here.
Does that really matter? If a little inconvenience right now helps preserve the incredible beauty that surrounds us, then let’s consider it a done deal. If it means you won’t be able to sit around a campfire when camping out, so be it. If the kids won’t be able to set off fireworks this year, good. This season, especially, taking chances with fire is not cool.
We have many visitors to our county, escaping the heat elsewhere. They aren’t as invested in this area as we are. So we are going to have to keep an eye on them as well as ourselves and our neighbors.
The vigilante system of enforcement worked well in Leadville’s early days when it became necessary for locals to take the law into their own hands. We aren’t advocating this today. We aren’t saying, “String ‘em up.” But we are urging everyone to call someone if you see something amiss, something that might lead to a fire. It could range from coming upon an illegal campfire – and we know that locals already have reported some of these – to seeing the little kids next door playing with sparklers. It could be seeing someone tossing a lighted cigarette out the window.
We can’t prevent all wildfires. Some causes, such as lightning, are beyond our control. But we can do our part, and Leadville people can always be counted on to do their part.
When night falls on July 4, we’re going to miss the spectacular fireworks that have become part of the Leadville tradition. So here’s plan B. Find a nice dark spot, look up, and admire those incredible stars. We’re a lot closer to them than most.
Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
