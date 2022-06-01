Highlights from the
Leadville Daily Herald
140 years ago
A HOLD UP.
The Most Daring Rascality Practiced in Sugar Loaf Gulch in Broad Daylight.
A Mining Man Forcibly Compelled to Sign a One Thousand Dollar Check.
June 1, 1882
*******
It has generally been believed for the past year that the villainies practiced in pioneer days had been about brought to an end, in consequence of the vigilance of the police and the efforts of the citizens of Leadville, who have certainly done nearly everything in man’s power to bring about a reign of peace and safety. The result of these efforts has been to make the public feel secure while traveling in and around the city, but every now and then there is something occurring which does more harm than a month’s efforts in the opposite direction could possibly accomplish. After an era of quiet and order, the unruly members of society are again making their appearance in a very disagreeable form, and if they continue, it will be necessary to set some forcible example in order to stop the rascally proceedings. Three years ago, when the city was young and the roads and streets unlighted, it was of common occurrence to hear of men being held up and robbed of all their available cash. Then it was really running a risk to trust one’s self to the lonely places even in the daylight, but as improvements were made, these crimes decreased in number and enormity until it rather startled one to hear of foot-padism. There have been very many cases that actually occurred in this very line of robbery, but with one exception, the terror of the traveler has not made an appearance here for six months.
The case which now attracts the public attention has seldom, if ever, been excelled for open-handed devilry. About noon yesterday, Mr. H. M. Swisher was sitting in his cabin in Sugar Loaf gulch when a man put his head in at the door and, pushing a pistol in front of him, demanded that the proprietor give him a check for one thousand dollars. Mr. Swisher objected, and as soon as the objection was made it was overruled by the visitor, who insisted on obtaining the check or presenting Mr. Swisher with an uncomfortable lead pill from his revolver. When the unwelcome visitor commenced to talk this kind of business, and, finding his protestations of no avail, he pulled out his check book and gave an order on the First National bank of this city to pay the bearer the amount demanded. The highwayman, for by no other name can he properly be called, then departed. Mr. Swisher was then put to his wits’ ends to devise some scheme by which payment could be stopped, and as there is no telegraph or phone from his cabin, he had almost given up thinking about it when a young man came in and the thought came into the victim’s brain — send him to town. A five dollar bill was handed the messenger and, his instructions given him, he set out for town. Unfortunately, in order to reach the bank first, the messenger was compelled to pass the robbers, and the latter, seeing the man in such a hurry, smelled a mouse and compelled him to turn back. The messenger turned back, but the moment he was out of sight, he changed his course and made a bee-line across the country. He reached the city in time to stop payment and then went to the house of John Thralis, where he related the adventures. Upon hearing the story, his friend went to Judge Rose’s court and caused to be issued a warrant against one John Doe. The special constable detailed to execute this paper looked for his prey until about six o’clock when he ran them down in the vicinity of the bank. They were taken to the county jail where they gave the names of Michael Shaughnesy and Harry Melville. They were locked up and will probably have a preliminary examination to-day.
The warrant says John Doe did unlawfully and violently and with force and arms make an assault upon H. M. Swisher with intent then and there to feloniously and violently by force and intimidation rob, steal, force and compel the said H. M. Swisher to fill out, make, execute and sign a certain bank check drawn on the National Bank of Leadville with intent to rob the said Swisher and against the will of said Swisher.
THE CIRCUS.
Grand Demonstration on the Part of Leadvillians Yesterday,
And Another Big Turnout Expected To-Day at the Circus Tent.
Shows and Side Shows Together With Lemonade and Peanut Venders.
Full Account of the Performance Under the Canvas and the Street Parade.
June 17, 1882
*******
It almost seemed as if Leadville had gone mad on the circus, and about all that could be heard on the streets yesterday was circus, circus, circus. It was the principal topic of conversation, and all day long the circus grounds were visited and hundreds of spectators silently watched the erection of the tents and the disembarkation of the menagerie wagons, who expressed no desire to go any further because of a lack of finances. Shortly after sunrise, the special trains carrying the appearances of Old John Robinson’s big show arrived on the side tracks of the late Grant’s smelter via the Denver and Rio Grande road. The laborers went to work pitching the tents, and as soon as all the property was on the ground, a line was formed and the procession wended its way to the principal thoroughfares of the city, where the parade was watched by hundreds of people. The impression made on the spectators was not so favorable as it might have been, because the turnout was not so extremely imposing. As the day wore on, however, this feeling of disappointment disappeared as there was a sufficient number who were pleased with the morning’s proceedings to talk down the ideas of the disappointed ones.
All day long the neighborhood of the show grounds presented a scene of life and bustle by no means customary in Leadville. The side shows, with their numerous attractions, did a thriving business, and the peanut and colored lemonade vendors were largely assisted in their sales by the heat of the day. The treasurer’s wagon was open at an early hour and the legion of ticket-buyers kept the lightning ticket seller at his wits’ ends. Robinson’s show is the largest traveling company that ever visited Leadville, and their spread of canvass surpasses anything heretofore seen in the cloud city. To enumerate the curiosities to be seen in the menagerie would of itself require a whole column of space, hence it has to be visited to be appreciated. The matinee was enjoyed by about three thousand persons, and at the night performances there was hardly standing room under the spacious canvas. Two forty-two-foot rings were made under the main tent, around which was the third ring, the latter being used only for the grand entree. The performance was most enjoyable and was of sufficient length to give everybody the value of their investment. The riders were excellent and their exhibitions were the cause of much-merited applause. The tumbling and gymnastic exhibition was likewise praiseworthy, and altogether the show was so enjoyable that everybody went away satisfied.
Below will be found a partial list of the more notable features of the circus:
The grand entree was a very brilliant affair, the costumes being new, bright and rich. After various evolutions, the trained elephants were introduced and performed with the docility of well-trained dogs. This was followed by a couple principal act by the graceful young equestrienne Miss Minnie Marks and the talented young American Mr. John Barry. They rode in separate rings and drew forth considerable applause by their daring acts on swiftly running horses. During each rest, the inimitable John Lowlow kept the immense audience in a continuous roar by his witticisms. Next, Professor Samuels introduced his dog, goat and monkey circus, which was inconceivably funny, particularly delighting the large number of children present. After this the Albion brothers performed several athletic feats in one ring while Miss Ashton and Miss DeBeck were club-swinging in the other. A grand display of bareback horsemanship was next in order and most gracefully executed by the peerless Robert Stickney, in a friendly contest with George Holland. The riding of both was dashing, graceful and brilliant in the extreme. A double horizontal bar act in both rings was admirably done by portions of the great company, to be followed by a troupe of trained dogs. Their comical antics excited unbounded laughter, especially the clown dog. General acrobatic feats and juggling came next in order, and a thrilling exhibition of sword and bayonet swallowing by Sig. Forestell. The chief equestrian act of the performance was the most admirable riding of Miss Emma Lake. It was excellent beyond adequate description and excited the utmost enthusiasm of the great multitude present. This lady possesses the greatest of all accomplishments not only necessary in her ring business, but in all her brilliant performances, namely the poetry of motion. No matter how awkward or perilous the position in which she was placed, her actions were accompanied by a grace that made the feat look easy, and, if anything, rather pleasant. The beautiful charger on which she sat seemed to be fully aware that he carried the most graceful creature in the whole circus and deported himself as though he was proud of the compliment. Mr. George Holland followed this charming equestrienne in a well executed hurdle act, close upon which followed a double four-horse bareback act by Mrs. Crissie Stickney, a pretty little blonde who measured her skill with Mr. Robert Stickney while he rode four horses in the opposite ring.
One of the most comical features of the exhibition is the performance of Mr. William Ash, one of the clowns. He gives a splendid show in his dry land fishing act, while his unlimited supply of whistles and horns makes his audience wonder when he will reach the bottom of those spacious receptacles which he calls pockets.
During the performance, Dan Rice the inimitable was introduced to the vast assemblage and made a short address that was attentively listened to and applauded. The pioneer circus man spoke to many who in years past had looked at him and wondered how he could be so awfully funny, and although time has worked many changes in him, there is still a good trace of the by-gone days left in his composition. To-day there will be two performances, and the matinee will be expressly for ladies and children. Everybody should go early, as the show begins promptly at half-past one and half-past seven.
