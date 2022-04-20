Do we really need to attract more tourists to Leadville? That’s actually not the topic today, but it is something I’ve heard voiced more than once in recent days. Last summer was memorable for the number of people who were recreating in this county, COVID or no COVID.
I personally remember when two out-of-town friends showed up for lunch one day, and we went from restaurant to restaurant, hearing tales about two-hour waits before being served. But was that a surplus of vacationers, a lack of restaurant employees or both?
I do believe that our businesses need to profit from the summer tourist season and hope they will find the employees to best serve these tourists. Rather than install toll gates at the entrance to the city, we should be thinking of ways to assist. And yes, providing more affordable housing, including rentals, will help. But what else can we do in the short term?
I’m remembering back to something the chamber did maybe 12 years ago. It held a seminar for business owners and their employees on Leadville history so that they would be able to converse with visitors during the upcoming tourist season. The seminar only happened one year, but I like the idea and know that some places inform their employees about our history on a regular basis.
One thing I’ve learned from my years at the Herald is that visitors really like to learn new things about the places they visit, and they particularly like to hear things that the average tourist doesn’t experience. I’ve taken numerous people down to tour the Herald basement, see the old press, admire the bound volumes that go back to 1879 and hear a ghost tale or two. No charge. They probably have a good feeling about our little city. And they will reflect that when they describe their visit to others.
I like to envision them thinking “That tour of the newspaper building was really great,” rather than recalling the two-hour wait for lunch.
So I’m suggesting that business owners who occupy our many historic buildings research the history of that building and be able to retell it.
Find a couple of early photos (the library is your best bet) and have them on display. Learn as much as you can about previous building owners. Some led fascinating lives, even though they weren’t all gunslingers or ladies of the evening. We can’t all point to the bloodstain on the floor where Doc Holliday shot Billy Allen, but generally something interesting happened most places in Leadville. (I made up the part about the bloodstain, by the way.)
With mud season still upon us, here is my suggestion:
Research now what you can about your place of business. Details about the previous owners are available at the courthouse, but also by checking the Colorado Historic Newspapers website at coloradohistoricnewspapers.org. This is something you can do from the comfort of your home.
Search first by using the address of the building in question if you have no names. This will lead you to stories about the previous owners and details about their lives. Frequently you can find obituaries that recount an entire life.
Check out the old Leadville directories that can be found on the library website at lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Those go back all the way to 1879.
You can even check the old cemetery records, again using the library website, to see if those early Leadvillians are still here.
I did some research on my home, which is one of those little miners’ houses in the downtown area and not a place that once housed millionaires. In fact, it still doesn’t. I found several obituaries where the funeral took place right here in my living room. One was for a man who was an engineer on the Colorado Midland Railroad. He was apparently a popular member of the community, and the paper noted that the funeral was so crowded that people had to stand outside. I’m glad he was so well liked; and no, I don’t find this creepy, although some might.
If you don’t have a building to research, find another favorite Leadville story that others aren’t likely to know. In other words, skip the Tabor saga. There are others here who can probably tell the tale better than you can.
One of my favorites is about Mary Coffey, who was shot and killed by her husband in the Delaware Hotel where they had an apartment. Clearly not a happy story, and there is a long-standing belief by some that Mary haunts the Delaware but can only be seen from the waist up because the gunshot caused paralysis. (Mary lived for a few days before she succumbed to the wound.) Well, that ghost story belongs to the Delaware. The part I like the most is that the women of Leadville gathered together and raised the funds to pay for her funeral. It’s such a Leadville thing to have done.
In the next month or so, the latest edition of the Herald’s History Guide will be available throughout the county, an excellent source of information about local history to help keep the tourists happy.
Of course, we do expect our visitors to treat us and the place we live with the same respect and kindness that we treat them. No campfires left burning. No debris left on our trails. No dogs running loose through the city. If any of this does happen, all bets are off.
Martinek can be reached at marcia@leadvilleherald.com.
