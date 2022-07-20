After a two-year hiatus, Boom Days will return to Harrison Avenue the first weekend in August. In the past when I served as editor of this publication, I would always write a primer for Boom Days attendees.
The primer returns, as I thought some advice might be helpful, especially for those who have never before attended these legendary festivities. To make the most of your Boom Days this year, consider the following.
— Parking: This is something near and dear to my heart and is aimed at those who live in the downtown area. If you park in front of your home due to lack of other parking on your property, plan your weekend so that you can park your car on Friday and never move it until Sunday evening. Take care of all your errands beforehand, even if you don’t plan to attend any Boom Days activities.
This is especially important information for those of us who had our private parking spaces taken from us this past year by the city. But in truth, I’ve always recommended the park-and-stay-put approach because Boom Days attendees didn’t always honor the private parking signs.
Those coming from out of town may have to park some distance from the festivities and hoof it downtown. Give yourself time to do this.
— Food: As noted above, you will attend many Boom Days activities on foot, so find your most comfortable footwear. This exercise is not only good for you, but will keep you fit enough to participate in another long-anticipated aspect of the festival: vendor food.
This is one weekend in the year where you can toss caution to the wind and eat what you like. So don’t turn away if you’ve been craving that funnel cake for the past three years. You will eliminate many calories as you walk from event to event or vendor booth to vendor booth.
— Cash: In the past, many of the vendors at Boom Days would just take cash. I don’t know if this will change this year as there are alternate ways of paying, but it’s best to plan ahead and have some cash on hand. If you wait until the weekend to visit the ATM, you may be out of luck. Some ATMs have been known to run out of money (and let’s face it, we want that money available for tourists who will, in turn, spend it right here in Leadville).
There are several things to budget for. First, you will want a 2022 Boom Days garter. You’ll want to purchase race tickets where you guess the winning time for the long-course burro race and possibly win a tidy amount of money. Next you will want a Boom Days belt buckle, designed by Bill Harrington, this year commemorating Harrison Avenue. Finally, there may be a t-shirt or two that catches your eye.
— The parade: Each person has a favorite part of Boom Days weekend, but the parade on Saturday morning is a universal favorite. Everyone gathers along Harrison Avenue to see this event. You can celebrate women miners this year and pay homage to former miner Brenda Miller, the grand marshal. Will the Shack Club return with another spectacular and imaginative float? Find out on Aug. 6.
— Gunfighters: The Leadville Legends, a group of locals, has entertained at past Boom Days with impromptu gunfights and skits throughout the weekend. Armed, but not dangerous, they would capture everyone’s attention by shooting blanks. This year, the Legends will hang up their guns and only participate in crowd control as a sign of the times.
— Dogs: Boom Days is a dog-free event, and over time people have adjusted to this fact and left their canine companions at home. However, with the gap in Boom Days celebrations, there may be many who are unaware of this stipulation this time around. If you bring a dog, you’ll be asked to leave.
The Herald will be out and about covering the event, but if you get a great photo you’d like us to consider, send it to editor@leadvilleherald.com ASAP.
See you on the avenue.
Martinek can be reached at marcia@leadvilleherald.com.
