16-Round Salute Was Return To An Old-Fashioned Fourth
July 5, 1972
It was a perfect 16-round salute to welcome an old-fashioned manner of celebrating the Fourth of July in Leadville.
The day itself had been a quiet one with families taking advantage of the pre-return to work picnic.
As the skies darkened about 9 p.m., Leadville came to life. From any hilltop the west side of town with the myriad headlights of cars moving towards the football field appeared to be a metropolis on the move.
Everybody was there — well, almost everybody.
It was a grandiose welcome to the Chamber of Commerce — 16 rounds of well planned pyrotechnics.
Spectators filled the football stadium, the best all-around vantage point for seeing all the aerial displays as well as the two large opening and closing combinations on the football field.
At the two-mile-high altitude, nights are chilly for just sitting around, despite nice days. Some were dressed for the cold air and were able to sit through the entire hour and one-half show. Others had to move around, and a car was the most comfortable place in which to sit — if the heater was on.
It was a thousand bucks well budgeted by the Chamber of Commerce directors, who deserve a special round of honking horns for providing Leadville with the first pyrotechnic way of celebrating Independence Day in a number of years.
That the public loved the brilliance of the various red, green, gold and white combinations was evidenced by horn-honking and applause for the larger numbers.
The rounds were sparked by the comments of Charles Marshall, who was quick on the ad lib when the mortars didn’t release the shells which his graph said would be showing up next.
Charley was accompanied by recordings of songs truly American.
The first part of the show was of the type as old as the flag since it was played by the Continental Fife and Drum Corps. The music at mid-showtime was “Great Songs of America” familiar to all. Mitch Miller’s choices, beloved by everyone, were on the closing part of the program.
There is hope yet for a return to America of old. Too many people evidenced enjoyment of the fireworks for any other belief to exist.
30th Anniversary of 10th Mountain Division Now On
July 7, 1972
A large contingent of World War II veterans of the 10th Mountain Division plus wives and families have gathered in Vail for their 30th annual reunion. Members of this ski and mountain fighting unit are notable among World War II units in that they have maintained an active organization with annual meetings that bring together an unusually high percentage of division members. Their history and war activities, as limited as they were, have maintained a high enthusiasm among the public.
Of course, the Leadville public is even more cognizant of their activities since their stateside training was done mostly at Camp Hale just west of Leadville. In addition, many of them have returned to Colorado to inspire the founding of the numerous ski areas that dot the mountainsides of Colorado and other Western states.
The gathering veterans have set up quite a full schedule of events at Vail for themselves and their families.
The men began to gather at Vail Wednesday for registration, a view of the area, the sale of souvenirs and the study of the memorabilia and historic display.
Thursday the same was on tap, plus the opening of the various organizational headquarters — 85th Regiment, 86th Regiment, 87th Regiment, Division Headquarters and other units. They have had a film festival, campfire and song fest.
Today there is more of the same, plus a MAST activity display, rodeo and junior rodeo, ski race, teenage party, etc.
Saturday there will be a ski race, a continuation of the various activities of the previous day, the presentation of the original 10th Mountain colors by the U. S. Army, men’s luncheon and general assembly, ladies’ luncheon, kids’ luncheon, wine tasting party, kids’ track and field events, barbecue, and a recognition ceremony with awards and presentations.
Sunday the group will assemble at Tennessee Pass for a 10 a.m. memorial service and flag-raising on the original Camp Hale flag pole, which was placed in position this week. The Army will serve coffee and donuts with the actual memorial ceremony slated to begin at 11 a.m. There will then be box lunches served at Tennessee Pass to be followed by a visitation to the Camp Hale area.
Many of the men of the 10th were used to visiting Leadville on pass during their training days at Camp Hale. Many of them have probably already visited Leadville with their families during this reunion or will do so before the weekend is ended. Welcome them and show to them the Leadville hospitality that they enjoyed in 1944 and 1945 and which is still prevalent today.
And to the other veterans of World War II living in Leadville — remember that these settled-down war veterans with their wives and families are typical of the 1941-45 veterans of the world-wide war in which the Allies demolished the Axis — tigers then, tamed now.
Recreation Board Seeking Public Reaction to New Swimming Facility
July 27, 1972
The problem of a new swimming pool for Leadville is being actively considered from two angles — from the possibility of a swimming pool being included in the plans for a new Middle School and from the possibility of the Lake County Recreation Board taking their funds, applying for a federal grant and building their own swimming pool.
Most persons seem to agree that Leadville does, in fact, need a new swimming pool, although the question of just how inadequate the present pool is depends with whom you discuss the matter.
The present very popular swimming pool, able to be used for summer swimming only, was constructed in 1934 with WPA labor. The site selected at that time was 126 East Sixth Street with the area being a vacant lot as the result of a fire before 1920 cleaning out most of the 100 block of East Sixth Street on the north side.
The building and pool was designed by Frank Davidson, then Superintendent of Schools, with the pool being 39 by 59 feet. It was to be operated by the school district.
The building was a wooden structure which had a common west wall with the old Gymnasium. The plan was that the pool be used during the school year. However, the heating was inadequate and the pool was too cold to swim in, and so it stood relatively idle.
Then, in the winter of 1935-36, the weight of the snow on the roof during the heavy snows of that winter was too much. The roof began to pull away from the gymnasium wall and collapse. About five wooden supports were placed in position from the bottom of the pool underneath the roof structure to hold up the roof and keep it from completely falling in.
The pool then stood idle in this condition until 1955, when plans were advanced to rehabilitate the swimming pool and return it to meaningful use. At this time, Dick Ferguson was the Lake County Recreation Director and had instituted a full-time program of recreation year-round for all ages.
Local residents and groups contributed funds, and various home talent fund raising shows were held. Funds were contributed by Lake County, the Resurrection Mining Company and AS&R, with the latter two firms also contributing labor. Work on the pool was done by the high school vocational classes of Jim Stoner. The present metal and fiberglass building was purchased and installed, shower rooms built, etc. The present heating boiler was salvaged from the old Central School, which was being demolished.
Finally, in the summer of 1957, the building and pool were finished and ready for use. The pool was opened for the summer program of swimming and has been used on this schedule with a full house of swimmers ever since that time.
Each year approximately 11,000 swimmers, mostly youngsters, avail themselves of swimming and instruction in the useful, but now inadequate, Lake County Swimming Pool.
In 1963, the Lake County Recreation Board recognized the fact that in time the pool would have to be replaced with a larger, more modern swimming facility. A special mill levy fund was set up to put aside money for ten years to finance a new pool. Since that time, $16,667 has been set aside annually, with $134,000 now in the kitty.
The Recreation Board has stated that they consider the present pool inadequate for a number of reasons, which include:
• It is too small — they would like to see a pool 75 by 50 feet.
• Dressing room facilities are meager, almost precluding the use of the pool by adults.
• The pool depth ranges from three feet to seven feet. It is impossible to have a diving board because of the shallow depth. They would like to see a pool with a depth ranging from four feet to 12½ feet.
• They would like to have an insulated building suitable for year-round swimming. Sweating of the walls of the present pool is a serious problem, and swimming is feasible only during the summer.
• There is no real spectator space.
• All controls are manual. This means that the Recreation Director must get up at 4 a.m. on swimming days to turn on the heat and start the pumps and the chlorinator.
• Parking is inadequate.
A. F. Clothier of Associated Architects of Colorado Springs has met with the board. It was determined at this time that matching funds from the Land and Water Conservation Board can be obtained only if the swimming pool is an outdoor facility. A swimming pool with a sliding roof is a possibility and would satisfy the requirement for matching funds. Such pools have been designed and are in use in Delta, Burlington and Manitou Springs.
Mr. Clothier has been requested to submit a preliminary proposal for such a pool and building in Leadville. It is hoped that plans can be drawn up in time to make a request for matching funds in the specified time interval of October 1 to December 31, 1972.
Such a building with a sliding roof could include the regular-length swimming pool, a diving pool and a children’s wading pool all under one roof, and possibly located either east of the present pool or perhaps north of the junior high building.
It might also be possible for the recreation board to co-mingle their funds with the school board and help finance a swimming pool in the proposed Middle School, even though such a proposal was turned down by the voters last year.
Such a proposal, of course, would cut off the board from any governmental matching funds. The Rec Board money could help construct the pool portion of a new school, although Rec Board funds could not be used to help operate the pool and maintain it unless there was a form of lease agreement for some portion of the day or evening and in the summer time.
The members of the Lake County Recreation Board request that interested citizens, pro or con, either contact a board member or appear at the next board meeting. The board meets regularly on the third Thursday of every month.
Today’s Chuckle
A thumbnail description of a “dead” town: A tourist pulls open the drawer of the motel dressing table and finds a book titled “Things To Do In Podunk.” He turns the first page and reads, “You’re doing it.”
