I probably should have anticipated this. After a year when everyone worked from home, it’s not surprising that some people grew fond of that experience: wear what you like; eat when you want; have cocktail hour a little early when the stresses of the day catch up with you.
So I shouldn’t have been surprised at an in-person meeting of the Lake County commissioners at the end of May when mention was made of possibly doing away with offices for the commissioners. They obviously attend many meetings, based on what was said at the meeting, so those offices are likely to be vacant a good deal of the time. They suggested giving those offices to other county employees who perhaps do not have so many out-of-office events on the schedule.
Would this work? My first thought: Where would the commissioners put their stuff? Where would they hang those “Best Elected Official” certificates from the Herald Democrat? Granted, for some this is not an issue. But where would they hang that Lake County map?
OK, the certificates could find a place of honor at home. The maps are probably more essential.
And what about Zoom meetings? Where would they attend Zoom meetings, if indeed Zooming to meetings prevails?
OK, I know. Attend Zoom meetings at home or in the car. Use the ubiquitous laptop to attend meetings. Got it.
What about the poor reporter who seeks a comment from a commissioner and no commissioner is anywhere to be found? Yes, that’s a self-serving question. But think back to before COVID-19. How many times could reporters actually find these people in their offices to begin with?
Of course we always assumed they were doing county business, perhaps out of town. Then as now the reporter would call and email, hoping to get a comment or set up an interview. Back in the day, well before the pandemic, the only person who was easy to find was former Sheriff Rod Fenske. He was a smoker, so it was possible to stake out the sheriff’s parking lot and eventually he’d go out to have a smoke. As far as I know, no current county commissioner smokes.
That leaves the plight of the ordinary citizen. How can they visit their elected county officials to complain or ask for a favor? They’re in the same boat as the poor reporter. They’ll have to phone or wait for an email to be returned.
But, of course, the commissioners will have to meet sometime, and that will hopefully be in person. So the citizen simply has to show up at that meeting and snag the commissioner before or at the end. They will, of course, have to be faster than the poor reporter who is probably on deadline.
I mean this no-office thing could actually work out.
But wait, I have an even better idea once the BOCC departs the courthouse.
During the meeting I attended, where the issue was hiring a county manager, one of our elected officials pointed out that with a manager the BOCC would have the time to deal with crucial county issues, such as the lack of affordable housing.
How about turning those three commissioner offices into three units of affordable housing? Granted, they’re small, but they could be one person each and are better than living in your car. Get a microwave and a mini-refrigerator and a bed in there. There’d probably be room for a chair even. The county has restrooms, and perhaps the showers in the old jail could be used as well. At least there’d be free heat come winter.
If these rooms were offered, I bet they’d be rented in a week.
Think of the publicity this would garner for the BOCC, possibly even at the national level. I can just see the headlines: “Commissioners in high mountain town fight lack of affordable housing by giving up their offices.”
I like it.
Martinek can be reached at marcia@leadvilleherald.com.
