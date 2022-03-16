Carlyle Channing Davis, founder of the Herald Democrat, arrived in Leadville in 1879, had a significant career here as a journalist, and then, in 1895, suffered a breakdown. He was forced to find a more hospitable climate, and ended his years in California, although he tried to return to Colorado several times and discovered that he was unable to take the altitude here, even in Denver.
My feelings for Davis are mixed. I appreciate his work as a journalist, but suspect that in person I would find him somewhat narcissistic. I have read his autobiography “Olden Times in Colorado,” written in 1916, and note that it starts with a page containing five different photos of Davis, starting in 1865 and ending with 1916. If Davis were alive today and on Facebook, I can imagine how many selfies he might provide.
However, in all fairness, I find his descriptions of life in Leadville fascinating.
I thought of him this month when realizing it was Women’s History Month.
After some time in Leadville, Davis began pondering the fact that it appeared to the rest of the world that Leadville only consisted of “blackleg men and women of the underworld.” Our reputation as a wicked city was widely known.
The truth was that Leadville had its own society consisting of a number of clubs which held all manner of social events. The best known was the Assembly, and the Assembly Ball continued for many years. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was another, and that organization is still active in Leadville.
Davis decided it was up to him to make outsiders aware of Leadville’s more refined side, and he came up with a way to do so all in one fell swoop.
At that time no respectable woman would allow her photo to appear in a newspaper. But Davis decided he would print one edition containing the photos of 100 of Leadville’s finest women. This, he thought, would convince the world that Leadville was not such a wicked place after all.
Because no woman and no photographer would give him photos for such a purpose, he decided he would have to steal them.
Davis quotes Bassanio in justifying his actions:
“And I beseech you
Rest once the law to your authority;
To do a great right, do a little wrong.”
(A similar philosophy was expressed to me once by a former law enforcement officer here, but I digress.)
Davis, by whatever means, ended up with the 100 photos and proceeded to have them pre-printed on a broadsheet which would become part of the newspaper. Planning on a big press run, he was ready for 60,000 issues of the paper.
But Leadville being Leadville, word got out ahead of time and people were appalled. They argued with him and threatened him. Although he said the photos would contain no names or other identifying information, people were not convinced. Eventually a restraining order was obtained against the newspaper in Lake County District Court and the pages were all burned, except for a handful that somehow escaped the press room.
Immediately a great demand was created for the pages that no longer existed.
Davis said, “Often since I have reflected that the most outraged women of the community, in case the publication had not been judicially interfered with, would have been those whose faces did not appear in the symposium of Leadville beauty and culture.”
Davis may have destroyed those 60,000 pages, but it appeared he kept those 100 photos, or at least some of them, as any good editor would do. Several pages in his book contain photos of “early Leadville society matrons,” and I can envision his satisfaction in finally being able to use some of those photos.
I am including three in this column, because I decided it was time they actually appeared in the Herald Democrat, this being Women’s History Month.
I’m hoping, too, that the restraining order has expired.
