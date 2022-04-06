Highlights from
The Herald Democrat
100 years ago
April 1, 1922
*******
LEADVILLE ON VERGE OF BOOM PERHAPS — Plans for the construction of a mill valued at $800,000 for the reduction of Leadville ores is being discussed today.
Overnight — since midnight, in fact — many events of importance are being reported.
It is reported that the Climax Molybdenum company will reopen with an initial force of 200 men.
It is reported that saloon licenses will be issued to several local soft drink establishments which will enable them to dispose of liquor from bonded government warehouses at old prices.
Incidentally, your shoe string is untied, and this is April Fool’s day!
April 5, 1922
*******
LOUISE POTTS WINS HIGH SCHOOL POPULARITY CONTEST — Louise Potts, junior, star of the class play “Eliza Comes to Stay,” is the most popular student in Leadville High school. This announcement was made by Principal Guy Fox at the Elks’ opera house prior to the Leadville-Canon City debate last night, and resulted from a contest held in connection with the sale of tickets for the debate.
Miss Potts received 251 votes. Gerald McMillin proved the second most popular student, 136 votes being cast in his favor. Other candidates were Art Clune, Ruth Peabody and John O’Mahoney.
April 10, 1922
*******
TERM “TEMPERANCE SALOON” ORIGINATED HERE — It is a generally acknowledged fact, most recently substantiated by an article in the Literary Digest, that the popular saying, “I’m from Missouri, you’ve got to show me,” originated in Leadville. Few, however, are aware that the term “temperance saloon” also first came into regular usage in this city.
“Temperance saloon” was first adopted as the official designation for the soft-drink parlors with saloon fixtures which followed in the wake of prohibition by a local insurance office early in 1916, when Colorado “went dry.”
Insurance papers written for such establishments here immediately after the state prohibition laws went into effect were cancelled by the companies as long as the places were designated as saloons. No correspondence on the matter was exchanged between local insurance officers and their companies, but the matter became a source of some perplexity to local agents, until a clerk in the B. F. Stickley office one day took a batch of returned papers and inserted the word “temperance” before “saloon.”
The policies were sent back to company headquarters and accepted without question. The term “temperance saloon” was then permanently adopted by that office as the official designation of such establishments, and its use spread rapidly until it is now accepted in insurance circles, in newspapers, on lecture platforms and elsewhere thruout the nation.
“GOLDEN SNARE” APPEARS HERE WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY — The “Golden Snare” — James Oliver Curwood picture, scenes of which were to have been filmed in Leadville — will be shown at the Liberty Bell theater on Wednesday and Thursday nights. This announcement accompanied the notice issued by the theater management last night that the feature “Peacock Alley,” which had been booked for these two nights, had to be shipped to Omaha, Nebr. for a special showing in that city.
During the winter of 1920-21, David M. Hartford, director, and Cameraman Griffin were in Leadville for several weeks for the purpose of selecting a site to “shoot” certain scenes of the Curwood picture. The Condon ranch was chosen for the location, and cabins were erected there for use in the filming of the “Golden Snare.” Insufficient snowfall and the urgent need of completing the picture necessitated a change of location, and the company moved to northwestern Canada.
The “Golden Snare” is reported to be Mr. Curwood’s best picture, and has been translated into several languages. An all-star cast — including Lewis S. Stone, Wallace Beery and Ruth Renick — interprets the various roles.
TO ARREST CO. SHERIFF
Charged in Information With Receiving Money for Omitting to Serve Warrant and Malfeasance in Office.
AIDED MAN TO ESCAPE
April 13, 1922
*******
A warrant for arrest of Sheriff Harry Schraeder was placed in the hands of Coroner Robert A. Walsh late yesterday afternoon, following the filing of information in the district court charging the sheriff with malfeasance in office, aiding in the escape of a prisoner and taking a reward for the omission of duty. The coroner stated at midnight that he was unable to find Sheriff Schraeder yesterday and that he would place him under arrest today.
The information filed in the district court yesterday by District Attorney William A. Luby and sworn to by E. Lyman White, former state mine commissioner and prominent mining man of this district, charges Sheriff Schraeder with malfeasance in office on seven counts. Bond in the case was set at $500 by District Judge Francis E. Bouck, in accordance with a request by the district attorney.
The document filed in district court yesterday afternoon was a lengthy one, containing more than 2,000 words dealing with the alleged action of the sheriff in “unlawfully impersonating a judge of justice of the peace,” fining Chris Uponovich, an Austrian with eight aliases, $200 as a fine imposed for a violation of the state liquor law, and then permitting Uponovich, for whom he had previously sworn out a warrant in the court of Justice of the Peace Thomas Evans, to escape. This is alleged to have taken place on or about July 12, 1921.
A warrant from the court of Justice Thomas Evans, issued July 1, 1921 on the complaint of Sheriff Schraeder, charged Uponovich with having intoxicating liquors for the purpose of exchanging, giving away and illegally delivering. The warrant commanded the sheriff to bring Uponovich before the justice.
The time-honored legal phrase which concluded the warrant — “Hereof fail not at your peril” — reads with grim significance in the light of yesterday’s occurrences.
Fourteen witnesses were endorsed by District Attorney Luby in the case against Sheriff Schraeder, virtually all well known in Leadville. Three public officers of the county are endorsed to appear against the sheriff.
Sheriff Schraeder may be given an opportunity to plead his guilt or innocence before Judge Bouck today, it was stated last night.
Altho the 2,000-word document which charges Sheriff Schraeder with malfeasance in office and the endorsement of fourteen well-known citizens as witnesses by the state indicated that the matter had been brewing for some time, the first public intimation that such action was even contemplated against the sheriff came when the district attorney yesterday appeared in the court chambers where Judge Bouck was giving preliminary consideration to some civil cases pending trial with the request that he be given an opportunity to file information in open court.
Court was convened a few minutes after 4 o’clock, at which hour the county offices usually close for the day. Permission was granted to file information against Sheriff Schraeder, a capias was ordered issued and bond was fixed at $500 in accordance with the district attorney’s request.
Mr. Luby last night declined to make any statement.
“It’s all in the complaint. There’s nothing I can add,” he said.
April 14, 1922
*******
COINCIDENCE MARKS “GOOD FRIDAY” DATE THIS YEAR — Students of Lincolnian history last night recalled that, for the fourth time in fifty-seven years, Good Friday falls this year on April 14 — the date on which, fifty-seven years ago, Abraham Lincoln was shot and fatally wounded by the assassin John Wilkes Booth in Ford’s theater, Washington, D. C.
It was recalled that Lincoln’s attendance at a play on Good Friday gave rise to some criticism at the time.
Good Friday fell on April 14 in 1865, 1876, 1911 and 1922. Eleven years from today, Good Friday will again mark the anniversary of the assassination of Lincoln, but the coincidence will not the repeat itself until 1995.
April 15, 1922
*******
NEXT STEP IN SCHRAEDER CASE — The next step in the Schraeder case must be taken by District Attorney William A. Luby. Following the filing of information by Luby on the complaint of Former State Mining Commissioner E. Lyman White and the formal arrest of the sheriff of Lake county on a charge of malfeasance in office by Coroner Robert A. Walsh, Harry Schraeder appeared in the district clerk’s office Thursday morning and gave bond in the amount of $500, with Frank Zaitz and Joe Francis as bondsmen.
Sheriff Schraeder, it is understood, has retained John Ewing, of Denver and Leadville, as counsel.
District Judge Francis E. Bouck said yesterday that the district attorney would probably appear before him early next week with the request that Schraeder be given an immediate hearing. Luby was expected to make this motion on the day of Schraeder’s arrest, but left the city early that morning for his home in Eagle.
Information filed in the district court late Wednesday afternoon following an investigation of more than two months by County Surveyor Fred McNair and E. Lyman White charged Sheriff Schraeder with malfeasance in office on seven counts.
Both White and McNair deny Sheriff Schraeder’s allegation that the move was a political one.
April 26, 1922
*******
PIKE’S PEAK HIGHWAY SOUTH OF CITY IN GOOD SHAPE — Lake county need make no apologies for the condition of the Pike’s Peak Ocean-to-Ocean highway within the county boundaries south of the city, in the opinion of local motorists who made the trip yesterday afternoon.
With scarcely a rough spot between the city limits and the county line beyond Twin Lakes, the road was found to be in a uniformly good condition. It is doubtful if the highway will be in better condition any time this summer than it was yesterday.
Chaffee county, too, has apparently done its part. There was no interruption in smooth riding as far as Pine creek beyond Granite, and no indication that the road to the Park county line was not equally as good.
Walt Calnon, road overseer, with a force of men, was at work on the road yesterday.
