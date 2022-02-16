Last summer a large number of community members gathered at the new St. Vincent Health hospital to celebrate its opening.
Since that time, I’ve heard from some who have had problems navigating the new facility — or perhaps facilities is a better word, because three separate buildings make up what is today’s St. Vincent.
For starters, let me say that I’m going to simply refer to the new hospital, the old hospital and the clinic in this column. In truth, the clinic is now called St. Vincent Family Health Center (SVFHC), the new hospital and emergency room is St. Vincent Health, and the old hospital is St. Vincent Health Specialty Clinics, Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy. In the latter case, they’re also calling it the legacy hospital, but for me, old hospital works just as well.
A few weeks ago I met with Karen Onderdonk, chief branding officer, and Brett Antczak, CEO, to see how things were going and possibly get some hints for community members, new and old, who need the services of the hospital.
They suggest the first thing to do is establish a primary care provider of your own if you don’t already have one. There are actually three physicians and three other providers from which you can choose. Dr. Lisa Zwerdlinger, Dr. David Stuart and Dr. Ryan Sullivan are accepting patients, as well as Amy King, PA-C (certified physician assistant), Lauren Huffman, FNP-C (family nurse practitioner), and Kia Tamaki Harrold, NP-C (nurse practitioner).
The idea is that patients can select the provider they want, and this can be done by trial and error. If you don’t get along with one, ask to see someone else your next visit.
And, by the way, I understand they are all local and have regular hours at the clinic. They don’t just show up in town on occasion.
Most insurance companies provide for an annual wellness exam, and this is a great opportunity to begin to find the right provider. And in the time-honored Leadville way, you can also ask around before the need arises and see who your friends and neighbors prefer.
One potentially confusing aspect of the new arrangement for some is the fact that the clinic has moved to the building at 7365 U.S. 24, which used to house Dr. Lisa’s Rocky Mountain Family Practice. Dr. Lisa donated her primary care practice to St. Vincent in June 2021, so she now acts as the chief medical officer for the hospital and also sees patients at the clinic along with the five providers listed above. If you are ill, you’ll probably be going to the clinic. Ideally you will call and make an appointment, but some walk-ins are still accepted.
Hours for the clinic are Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For urgent care, one must visit the new hospital’s emergency room. Patients are asked to distinguish between whether they want an urgent care or an ER visit when they register. There will be assistance in making that distinction.
The new hospital (816 W. Fourth St.) and the clinic are not all that close, especially for those who are not feeling well, so if someone is dropping you off, make sure they hang around until you’re sure you’re in the right place. I understand this was an initial problem for some who thought the clinic was still attached to the old hospital.
So what about the old hospital? It houses specialty clinics, physical therapy and occupational therapy, but if you end up at the new hospital by mistake, the walk is pretty short.
Onderdonk acknowledged that there have been some difficulties with the phone system, and the hospital is working to resolve them. SVFHC added a call center in January 2022, and typically it is staffed by two operators. Low staffing in the center has occurred at times due to COVID-19.
The number you will call most often for appointments is 719-486-0230. There is a separate number, 719-486-7180, for physical and occupational therapy appointments. Of course, you still call 911 for emergencies.
The COVID-19 testing clinic is in the basement of the clinic building at 735 U.S. 24. These tests are by appointment only. Vaccination and boosters are also by appointment on Fridays at the clinic.
To best take advantage of the health care offered by St. Vincent, patients should take responsibility for staying informed on how to access this care.
Antczak and Onderdonk both say this starts with the website at https://svghd.org and participating in the patient portal. The latter can be accessed through the website or by emailing portalhelp@stvincent.health. The portal allows patients to access their medical records, message their providers and review their bills. It is a quick way to get questions answered.
It is also a good way to learn about new specialists and services now in the planning stages, such as hospice and home health care.
Many locals routinely took advantage of the 9Health Fair which was held here until COVID-19 came along. Although the hospital would like to see the health fair resume, so far there are no plans to do so, but Onderdonk pointed out the hospital provides self-requested blood screening year-round. Visit the website for details.
Martinek can be reached at 719-293-0363. Leave a message so she doesn’t assume you’re calling about her car warranty.
