Some of my favorite people are journalists who write editorials. And when the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors presents its annual awards for great editorials, I always take the time to read the winners.
First of all, I like the quality of the pieces. But second it’s interesting to see what the issues are that arise in these communities, many of which resemble Leadville in population, if not demographics.
For example, the difficulty we have in attracting law enforcement officers here is not unique to this area.
“When you call, will they come?” is an editorial written by Kyle Troutman, editor of The Monett Times in Monett, Missouri.
In Berry County, where Monett is located, the full staff of road deputies is down from 14 to eight. Running lights and sirens, it still takes 45 minutes for a deputy to respond from Monett to Golden, also in Berry County.
There are no applications for the open deputy positions. Meanwhile, crime is on the increase.
So did the editor have a solution? Well, it always comes down to money, doesn’t it? A law enforcement tax may be the only answer, Troutman said. But will the voting public go for it? That’s the question.
Although we’ve had a public pool in Lake County before, it has been shut down and there is much effort being put toward getting it repaired or replaced.
Pella, Iowa does have a public pool, and when a transgender male teenager went swimming there wearing just swim trunks, it caused an uproar.
Kendra Breitsprecher, publisher of The Dayton Leader in Dayton, Iowa explained why:
“Since he was assigned female at birth that means there were boobies on display. These boobies have caused quite an uproar in Iowa.” (Note that the youngster hadn’t had top surgery, but did use tape to cover his chest.)
Apparently some parents who sent their kids to the pool that day had to face some awkward questions that evening and concluded the event amounted to indecent exposure and child abuse. Numerous people even came up with their own interpretations of the Bible to condemn this youngster.
Breitsprecher’s biggest fear was that the incident might cause the current all-Republican legislature to “pull the rug out on trans rights.” She noted an upcoming “gender inclusive pool party” in a nearby town that also caused a number of “bring back morality” posts, despite the fact that the party is private.
It’s hard to think that anyone on either side of the issue would disagree with Breitsprecher’s advice: “Approach all problems from a place of love, and miracles can happen.” But we suspect it wouldn’t be that simple.
Here in Lake County, the musicals put on at the high school are always well received by this community and school administrators.
Not so in Maryville, Missouri.
The high school there was all set to present “Legally Blonde: The Musical” when the board of education decided to postpone the production the day before it was to open, apparently finding some parts of the musical “inappropriate.”
Of perhaps even more concern was the fact that the board met in its regular session, followed by an executive session, followed by yet another unscheduled open session held to discuss the superintendent’s objections to parts of the musical. The second “open” meeting held after the closed session ensured that no one would be present to hear or join in, including parents and students.
Geoffrey Woehik, news editor of the Maryville Forum, called this “willful deception” on the part of the school board and deeply insulting to the school district’s constituents.
He also had a few words for the concerns of the superintendent and school board. (Although these concerns were not made public by the school folks, word leaked out, as it generally does in these cases.)
Apparently some of the costumes were too tight or too short, some of the language was objectionable and one of the songs pondered if a man “is gay or European?” The latter was to be cut from the production.
Woehik spoke up for art in his editorial.
“Art is its own classroom, with its own rules, and teaches in its own ways,” he wrote.
After reading Reed Anfinson’s editorial “Profane politics comes to the front yard,” I headed down to the intersection of McWethy Drive and West Sixth Street where numerous political signs are displayed. Anfinson is the publisher of the Swift County Monitor-News in Benson, Minnesota.
When I surveyed the signs, I found nothing there that could be considered objectionable. But in Swift County, Anfinson noted that the profanity and coarseness of the internet has been “spilling into front yards in the form of profane signs and flags.” He noted one example, a flag saying “F-Biden and F-You for voting for him” at a house two blocks from an elementary school.
Anfinson took the opportunity in his editorial for some rhetoric on free speech, explaining that despite the consternation of residents about signs such as the Biden one, a community can’t force the removal of the sign.
But the publisher’s larger message was a plea for civility. Although no one can force these signs and flags to come down, neighbors talking to neighbors just might have an effect, he said.
After reading these and other editorials, I remain grateful that I live in this community where closed-minded people aren’t in the majority (although we seem to have our share of illegal public meetings).
But I also have to admit to a secret hankering to see “Legally Blonde: The Musical” presented at Lake County High School one of these years.
Martinek can be reached at marcia@leadvilleherald.com.
