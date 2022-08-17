Highlights from the
Carbonate Chronicle
75 years ago
Committees on Tabor Days Round Out Plans for Fete
August 11, 1947
*******
Continued enthusiasm for the coming Tabor Days celebration was openly displayed at a meeting of the Tabor Days committee last night at the Legion Hut. A fair representation of the various committees attended the meeting in which further plans were made concerning the rock-drilling contest, parade, housing, decorations and various other events to be held during the Tabor Days celebration on August 30, 31 and September 1.
In most cases, the events are still in a formative stage, but progress is evident in the rock-drilling contest and the Silver Queen contest. Duke McKenna, chairman of the rock-drilling contest, reported last night that the miners of Leadville Union 676 who are cutting the stone for Tabor Days were successful in shooting the rock at Caledonian park Sunday, and that it will be brought into town soon. Rules of the rock-drilling contest will be made public Thursday at a meeting of representatives from the mines in this and surrounding localities. The rock-drilling committee has shown much interest in their work and have put forth much effort.
Spirited enthusiasm was reported shown by the eight contestants in the Silver Queen contest, as well as by their sponsors and local citizens. Rivalry reigns high, and contestants and sponsors are busy selling tickets, each of which entitles the individual contestant to 100 votes.
The housing committee is having considerable difficulty in procuring sufficient rooms for the anticipated large crowd during the celebration. Anyone having one or more rooms which they can rent during the three-day celebration is urged to call either Mrs. Arthur Hougland, phone 651-J, or Mr. William Gregory, Jr., phone 139-J.
A band appearing recently in Leadville has been secured for four nights of dancing. The band met with great success here, and promises to be one of the main attractions of the Tabor Days celebration.
The various committees are now soliciting donations for the Tabor Days celebration from downtown businessmen. They urge that each businessman participate and cooperate in making this Tabor Days celebration one of the most grand annual events in the state of Colorado. Some businessmen have already been contacted and have shown their interest and enthusiasm in this third annual celebration by making generous donations.
The date of the next meeting of the Tabor Days committees has not yet been set, but all members are requested to check The Herald Democrat, in which the date of the next meeting will be given.
Rock for Drilling Contest Cut Out
*******
A huge cube of granite which will test the skill and speed of contestants in the rock-drilling contest feature of Tabor Days has been cut out. It is at Caledonian park and will probably be brought into the city next Sunday.
County Commissioner Angelo Travison said at noon that he and Louis Saban of the Resurrection had completed the cutting, and only some trimming and squaring remains to be done on it. The big block weighs over 20 tons.
It is of hard quartz-granite, even better for drilling than the rose granite block that has been used for many years past.
Job and Housing Situations Rated
*******
In a state survey of employment conditions, Leadville was reported as having the only Department of Employment Security Office with adequate housing for workers. It was stated that there were job openings only in replacement with lumber and mining operations at level rate.
Colorado at present has an unemployment rate of about three percent of employables, far below most states, according to the survey. Full employment conditions with an irreducible minimum of unemployment are expected to continue in Colorado for at least another year. The survey indicated a heavy backlog of work delayed since the start of the war.
Contributing to the boom conditions are expansion and movement of industries into the area and growth of the oil industry and timber business.
Safeway Picnic Held on Monarch
*******
Employees of the Safeway stores of Leadville, Salida, Alamosa and Monte Vista converged yesterday on the Monarch Pass camp ground and enjoyed a grand picnic. There were about 80 present, including families of the employees. From Leadville, nine employees of the local Safeway store attended.
Games and races made a lively affair of the picnic, with prizes being awarded the winners. The day was fine and a good time was had by all. En route home, the Leadvillites stopped at Salida and enjoyed a swim in the Salida pool.
Troops May Use Ski Tow 50 Days
August 18, 1947
*******
Plans are being made for operation of the ski tow at Cooper Hill this coming winter by the Lake County Public Recreation board, and the military has requested the following dates and hours for use of the tow (all dates inclusive):
Dec. 8-12 and Dec. 15-19, 1947.
Jan. 12-March 5, 1948.
Saturdays and Sundays will be excepted, the tow being available to civilian skiers on weekends.
Members of the 38th Regimental Combat Team, with headquarters at Camp Carson, Colorado Springs, will thus utilize the tow facilities ten days in December of this year and 40 days in 1948, a total of 50 days. Normally the hours of operation will be seven hours a day, from 8 a. m. to 11:30 a. m. and 1 p. m. to 4 p. m. The army does not contemplate use of the rope tow at the present time. The 1,000-foot rope was installed in mid-season last winter.
Plans Go Forward For Cooper Hill
*******
Plans for immediate improvements and longer-range building at Cooper Hill are going forward.
Ray Phillips, of Denver, landscape architect of the U. S. Forest Service, was scheduled to spend today at Cooper Hill making plans that will eventually include the following:
Adequate sanitary facilities, lunchroom, first aid and ski patrol facilities, and a new lower terminal tow building.
Mr. Phillips is to start drawing up plans, then decisions will be made on these. It is not expected that the contemplated construction work will start this year.
The Lake County Public Recreation board, which leases the tow from the Forest Service, will start yearly maintenance work on the tow in September. It is planned to put guards on the towers to construct two new towers (for use in case of damage to a tower), clean-up of the area, repair of the Constam tow and improvement of the rope tow. Difficulty in obtaining parts for the large tow has delayed repair work this summer.
Plans Made For Winter Troops
*******
Although rumors have it that the number of soldiers to be in training at Cooper Hill this winter will be from a thousand to three thousand, the nearest official hint is that the number will be about the same as last year. The troops, however, will be quartered at Camp Hale rather than on Cooper Hill.
An Army engineer detachment from Camp Carson has been engaged this summer in making preparations for the winter at Camp Hale. Wooden floors are being placed for the tents in which the troops will live during their winter training.
The Army command has requested use of the tow from Dec. 8 to 12 and 15 to 19, inclusive, and Jan. 12 to March 5, except weekends.
Under consideration for installation are the following facilities at Camp Hale, according to memoranda from Major E. Winkner, operations officer of the 38th Regimental Combat team:
Buildings at Cooper Hill: large mess hall, class room and conference room for instructors, dispensary, emergency ski repair shop, and use of Red Cross aid station with public address system.
Areas for maneuvers: entire Camp Hale military reservation, rifle and machine gun ranges, upper part of Resolution creek for combat firing problems, and Mitchell creek area for artillery firing problems.
Tabor Days Beard Startles Denverite
August 25, 1947
*******
Surprised reactions are registered by those people not living in Leadville and not used to the shaggy growths of the men of Leadville who are growing beards for the coming Tabor Days celebration.
Two Leadville men give this account of their arrival in Denver recently: A Denverite gazed upon the bushy countenance of one of the Leadvillites, registered alarm, turned and ran from him. The second Leadvillite called after him, “That’s all right bud, I’ve got a leash on him!”
