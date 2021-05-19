Highlights from the
Carbonate Chronicle
75 Years Ago
LOCAL SPORTSMEN OPPOSE CLOSING FISH HATCHERY;
Feast Supports
Closing Plan
May 13, 1946
*******
“Frankly, we do not consider the Leadville Fish Hatchery worth the money to operate,” Cleland N. Feast, director of the State Fish and Game Department, told the sportsmen assembled last night for a discussion of the proposed closing of the Evergreen hatchery.
“The Department has had several like stations,” Feast explained, mentioning those at Steamboat Springs, Granby, Fort Collins and Del Norte. “We planted fish by the millions; fishing got worse. We found by a six or seven-year survey that fish in the creel were not the same as those we planted. We have converted some hatcheries into modern stations for raising legal-sized fish.
“In 1940, there was .2 fish caught per man-hour, and five hours for catching one fish. The average last year was 1.7 fish per man-hour, nine fish in five hours.
“We do not recommend spending public money on the say-so of the pressure groups,” Feast stated.
The director corroborated the findings of Supervisor Fuqua on the slowness with which fish develop in the local hatchery, and pointed out that he was present to support the contention that the Evergreen station should be abandoned. He spoke of the high plane of cooperation built up between the federal and state fish and game departments. Operation of the station is not to Leadville’s advantage, he stated, if it is not producing the goods.
Asked about stocking high lakes, Feast replied that the state had dropped its program in this field, having found little improvement in fishing after the stocking. He said that if there are fish in high lakes, natural reproduction takes care of the problem.
Forty men patrol the state, Feast pointed out in answer to questioning of his department’s creel checks. Last year, 16,000 creel checks were made. This was sufficient, he contended, as the basis for his findings on fishing conditions.
Hatchery Might Be Given To County
*******
The U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service would favorably consider turning over the Evergreen hatchery to Lake county, Charles L. Fuqua, representing the Service, stated last night. The transfer, through congressional channels, would be made without charge, and the Service would furnish fish eggs to the station. Such a hatchery transfer was made recently in Oklahoma to the city of Lawton, Fuqua added.
Great Future Seen For Solar Station
May 20, 1946
*******
Establishment of a world center for solar research at the Climax High Altitude Observatory of Harvard and Colorado universities will lead to vitally important basic discoveries in science, Dr. Donald Menzel, formerly of Leadville, predicts.
In an interview in The Denver Post, Dr. Menzel stated: “Equally important to the nation and the world will be the crop of new scientists developed there. Research is a young man’s game. Dr. Walter O. Roberts, in charge at Climax, has proved that already by his splendid work up there. His corona forecasts of radio conditions helped win the war and are paying practical dividends now.
“Now, with more, newer, enlarged equipment, the Harvard-C. U. installation at Climax will become one of the world’s most powerful solar observatories. Many new problems will be tackled in brand new fields. That takes manpower, and both universities will offer fellowships to enable scientific students. That means future leaders in science all over the globe will be Colorado-trained.
“So far in our sun studies up there, we quite literally have only scratched the surface. Now, with the world’s largest coronascope to be built and installed there, we can go after the main disc of the sun. That new instrument will be highly versatile. With it we can photograph the sun’s whole face using new filters never before employed in such work.
“We can study sunspots, greatly enlarged, and the turbulent areas between them. We hope to probe deep into the heart of solar activity and its relation to earthly weather and a host of other subjects highly technical but of great importance to human life, industry and welfare.”
Dr. Menzel will return next week to Cambridge, Mass., where he is a professor of astrophysics at Harvard.
His analysis of the sun’s atomic energy process — published several years before the war — is now universally recognized. Just before the war, he did the “pioneering” for the Climax observatory. During the war, he did secret research in Naval communities.
Polish Girl Thanks Donor Of Coat
*******
Here is evidence that the clothes collected for the war-stricken countries of Europe during the last year’s drives have reached their destinations. At the time of one drive, sponsored here in Leadville by the Altar and Rosary society, Marilyn Best of 417 West 8th street put her name and address in the pocket of a coat she was donating. The result was the following letter, written March 20, 1946, from a student in the School of Santa Scholastica, Rzeszow, Poland:
“My Dear Miss Marilyn!
“I am a pupil, I go to sixth class. I have got your coat. Because my parents are poor, Mrs. Muller, who is headmaster of my school, has given me this coat. In the pocket I have found your little letter.
“I repay you now. This coat is very good for me. I thank you very well. I am grateful.
“Write some words to me — if you please.
“My salutation for you and your family, I send.
Matusicevicz Wanda.”
