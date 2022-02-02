Highlights from
The Herald Democrat
50 years ago
LEADVILLE IS EIGHTH
WONDER
*******
Rio Grande Red Book Devotes Considerable Attention to This District — Article Prepared by John Cortellini — Is Wonderful Mining Area.
February 11, 1922
*******
An article that cannot fail to attract considerable favorable attention to Leadville appears in the current issue of the Railroad Red Book, issued by the D. & R. G. Ry., copies of which have just been received in this city. The article is written by John Cortellini, well-known local mining man, and is entitled “Leadville, Colorado: Eighth Wonder of the World.” It is accompanied by an illustration showing the city of Leadville with Mount Massive in the background. The article reads as follows:
“Leadville mentioned as the ‘eighth wonder of the world’ is in no sense exaggerated. It is deserving of the name, for that is just what God has made it. Another Leadville never will be found, for that would be impossible. Nature created such places in the world, but they are few and far between, and this is why Leadville has been called the ‘eighth wonder.’
“There never has been and probably never will be another camp that could produce in commercial quantities gold, silver, lead, zinc, bismuth, manganese, molybdenum, antimony, tungsten and other metals. From a geological standpoint, there cannot be found an area within twenty miles east, west, north or south of Leadville that has conditions equal to those existing in the Leadville district.
“Of this wonderful area, the part that has been developed would represent only a ‘mere drop in the bucket,’ the developed portion being a very small acreage when compared with the whole. The undeveloped territory has just as much merit, and will produce new mines for an indefinite period. The future will be just as prosperous as the past, if not more so, if the proper development work is done.
“It is sure that, at the present time, Leadville is suffering the same depression that our whole country is suffering, but this is a temporary wave which Leadville will survive, and it will be just as good again as it has ever been in the past. It has many mining possibilities that are unparalleled, not just because Leadville people say so, but because nature placed them here. It has more opportunities and better chances to come thru this wave of depression than many other districts, the reason for this being that 50 per cent of the Leadville production is gold and silver, and these two metals will always sell at some price. Rain or sunshine, snow or hurricane cannot change the conditions that exist here. These metals will be produced in Leadville long after the present generation is gone and forgotten. It has wonderful deposits or ores in the old mines, already explored and developed and awaiting a successful milling process whereby large profits may be made from the low-grade ores. Leadville has no equal in this. The millions of tons of different ores awaiting some successful milling process are superior in quality and quantity to those of any other district in this country. It offers great opportunities for those who wish to invest money in mining, and anyone wishing to invest may investigate thru the Leadville Chamber of Commerce and in this way get reliable and satisfactory information about the mining possibilities. The small area developed in the district created a number of millionaires, and the large area left undeveloped will create many more.
“The country surrounding Leadville is crowded with the most wonderful scenery, the equal of which cannot be found even in Switzerland. The highways within Lake county are of the best that can be found anywhere. The streams are well stocked with fish, and the hunting grounds are full of game. It has some of the best mineral springs to be found in Colorado, and a delightful and healthy climate. The question and criticism of Leadville’s altitude is nothing but a wrong opinion of someone who does not understand. The rosy cheeks you find upon the young folks here stand out as a denial of all such criticism. The percentage of sickness in the town, taken from actual figures, is very low in comparison with other towns of Colorado.
“A tourist finds in Leadville the friendliness and courtesy that one finds in the west, for Leadville has developed this to a greater extent that any town in the west. He will find the best of accommodations here at a moderate price, for Leadville gives the best she has at a much lower price than can be found elsewhere, and tourists are treated not as strangers, but as one of us. Edibles, merchandise and all necessities can all be purchased here at the lowest possible prices.
“Come to Leadville to invest capital for the highest returns. Come to Leadville in summer to enjoy our delightfully cool mountain breezes, fishing, boating and beautiful scenic drives. Come to Leadville in winter for the best skating on the open lakes, skiing and coasting. Come to Leadville to make your home, and you will soon learn why it has been properly called the ‘eighth wonder of the world.’”
