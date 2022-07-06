Highlights from the
Herald Democrat
100 years ago
July 1, 1922
*******
J. H. CLEATOR MAY FACE ARSON CHARGE — J. H. Cleator, living on the corner of East Eleventh and Alder streets, a Penrose shaft lessee, is in jail pending the filing of a complaint by Mrs. Wm. Kinney, 500 East Tenth street, which is expected to charge him with an attempt to set fire to her home shortly before midnight Thursday.
Cleator was arrested by Marshal Dan McEachern a few minutes after the marshal and Clyde O. Heller, Leadville garage proprietor, had extinguished a blaze in the rear of the Kinney residence. He was placed under arrest at his home. Mrs. Cleator met the officer at the door of the house and told him that Cleator had been drinking all day and hadn’t been home, but the marshal nevertheless searched the house and found Cleator behind a door of one of the rooms.
According to the story expected to be told by Mrs. Kinney and niece Miss May Green when Cleator is brot to trial, the two women watched Cleator make preparations for starting the fire for several minutes before they realized the significance of his odd actions. They recognized him, it is understood, when he ignited a pile of papers underneath the front porch. One of the women notified Marshal McEachern, who lives in the neighborhood, and he and Mr. Heller arrived at the Kinney house just in time to see the blaze under the front of the house die out without damaging the porch. Investigations showed the paper to be saturated with oil. On making a round of the premises, however, Marshal McEachern and Mr. Heller came upon a roaring blaze beneath the rear of the house which required several minutes of hard fighting to extinguish.
The marshal then place Cleator under arrest.
Cleator, interviewed at the jail last evening, said that he did not know why he had been arrested until the jailer told him. He said Mrs. Kinney “had it in for him.”
Mrs. Kinney, it developed, recently garnished several cars of ore taken from Cleators’ lease on the Penrose thru the court of Justice of the Peace W. P. Burn. Cleator is said to have owed her more than $100 for groceries purchased from her store, which adjoins the residence.
“I’d have blown up your place long ago if it wasn’t for the dog,” Cleator is alleged to have said a week ago. The dog referred to is a watch dog kept in the store by Mrs. Kinney.
July 4, 1922
*******
JACK McECHRON BROT BACK TO LEADVILLE — “Well, Harry, here I am, the big bucking bronco for your Fourth of July circus,” shouted “Pretty Jack” McEchron as he stepped off the “stub” yesterday morning at the Rio Grande station, and in company of Undersheriff Otwell met Sheriff Schraeder in a waiting auto. The prisoner was apparently none the worse for wear as a result of his exciting experiences in the past few weeks since his escape from the Leadville deputy at Helper, Utah, as he was being brot back from Nevada to answer a charge of burglary in connection with the Zaitz robbery of last winter.
Once in the sheriff’s car, Jack took in the familiar scenes and his good spirits seemed to return.
“Have you built that scaffold for me yet?” he inquired.
“Sure,” replied the sheriff, “it’s all complete but the coat of paint.”
“Good boy, anything to get me out of my misery.”
Once behind bars, McEchron, while refusing to go into details as to his escape and adventures, remarked that he “just couldn’t help” taking a little fresh air when the chance offered at Helper.
When he leaped from the train, McEchron sprained his ankle badly but managed to make his way into the hills where he remained for several days. “I then fell in with a sheepherder,” he said, “and he took me to his cabin which was far enough away to suit me. Oh, yes, I’m a sheepherder all right. I went to that little camp and helped round up the flock and cooked for the fellow. One day some officers came to the cabin looking for a striker, and I cooked them a fine dinner. I told them I was the camp cook, but tho I didn’t realize it at the time, they were suspicious and told the authorities that there was a strange fellow up there, and they didn’t believe he was what he claimed to be.”
“What happened then, Jack?” he was asked.
“Well, they sent twenty militiamen up to the cabin, infantry and cavalry. But” — after a pause — “I gave them a run for their money. They fired a lot of ammunition in my direction, and I decided to surrender.”
McEchron was taken to the jail at Price, Utah, and held there until the arrival of the Leadville officer.
FOURTH WAS GREAT DAY
City Packed With Visitors and Every Hour Crowded With Amusement and Hilarity — Picturesque Auto Parade in Morning.
SPORT AND PASTIME
July 5, 1922
*******
Leadville’s Fourth of July celebration passed into history as one of the most successful and satisfactory in many a year. It was a sure enough “comeback,” for the prophets of disaster had said that something would happen to mar the festivities or that the out-of-town people wouldn’t take the trouble to come. But nothing of the sort happened. The weather man was kindly, the crowds from the outside were here in unexpectedly large numbers, and the general spirit of the people was one of good nature to have a good time and see to it that the visitors received a taste of Leadville hospitality.
When business closed for the night on Monday, the Vendome, Delaware, Liberty and the Iron building had every room taken and cots were called into requisition. Other rooming houses on the avenue reported the same condition of congestion.
Between nine and ten in the morning as the crowds began to gather, the first street sports were held under the auspices of the American Legion committee.
Promptly at ten the notes of the band announced that the parade was moving up Harrison avenue. Following the band came the drill team of the Macabee ladies making a most excellent and soldierly appearance in their natty uniforms.
Instead of a body of marchers as had been the feature of parades here in the past, Leadville inaugurated the auto procession, and the cars and trucks, all handsomely decorated with the national colors in picturesque effects, made a most brilliant picture in the morning sunshine.
Among the notable floats were four belonging to the Zaitz Mercantile company, all handsomely and appropriately decorated.
In awarding the prizes for best decorated autos, floats and windows, the committee found that they were embarrassed with the number of selections to be made. The Zaitz company, however, with its fine display of decorated trucks, the most elaborate in the procession, was awarded the prize for the best decorated truck.
Mrs. R. H. McKenzie’s car, a chariot bearing the peace dove in the place of honor and most effectively decorated with the national colors, was awarded the prize for the best decorated auto.
The G. A. R. entry of Garfield Post No. 9 with the three remaining veterans in the horse-drawn vehicle was awarded a prize. The veterans were greeted with much applause all along the line of march.
Special prizes were awarded to Marjorie Schraeder, who rode in a little swan-shaped vehicle appropriately decorated, and to Helen Youe on a gaily decorated bicycle.
At the conclusion of the parade, the committee on awards visited the various store windows to make their selections. The attractive display in the Zaitz company’s store was given fist prize. All the windows were filled with national colors gracefully draped while portraits of Washington, Lincoln, Garfield and McKinley were prominently displayed. In the background appeared the figures of Liberty, Columbia and Peace with the dove, while a stack of old-fashioned muskets gave the window the appropriate military touch. The I. S. Baker electrical display received second prize, and the committee expressed regret that there were no other prizes, as they would have awarded them to various store windows making effective displays.
Members of the committee stated that it was due in part to the handsome store window decorations that the whole celebration was so successful. The brilliantly colorful appearance of the avenue adding the needed touch of picturesqueness to the scene.
During the afternoon the sports on the avenue and the baseball game furnished the centers of attraction.
The baseball fans had a day to their liking yesterday when the teams from Minturn and Gilman met the local team. The morning game was an overwhelming victory for the local Smelter team, as was likewise the afternoon game for the Gilman team. Over sixty automobiles lined the edge of the field during both the games, and the newly built grandstand was filled to capacity and over 200 people were standing.
As the evening approached, the crowds centered on the avenue where the Leadville band gave an hour’s concert.
At nine o’clock the elaborate fireworks display was set off, this feature being in charge of a committee of the American Legion including Dr. E. V. Harrington, Al Miller and Wilbur Crispelle. When the rockets ceased whizzing and the bloom on the fiery flower pots had faded, the crowds drifted in the direction of Armory hall, where a Fourth of July dance with the Top o’ the World orchestra playing tuneful and catchy music concluded the day’s festivities.
July 7, 1922
*******
HE’S A MEAN MAN — There were many strangers in the city on the Fourth of July. It is undoubtedly true that most of them left a little money here scattered around among the business people. It is also true — too true — that a few who, like the Arab, folded their tents in the darkness and silently stole away carried with them several tinkling simoleons belonging to worthy citizens here. One of these Arabs — a regular Bedouin of a fellow with an insinuating smile and an ingratiating manner — let it be quietly known that he had brot from afar a few cases of the “genuine.” Now, without knocking a prosperous local industry, it is a well recognized fact that there is a distinct difference between the “Albinus mulus” of the home still and the “bottled in bond” article. So when the stranger within our gates permitted it to be known that he had this case and that it could be purchased for $120, he found a couple of buyers right at hand. “And recollect, gents,” he whispered, “I will deliver the case and you can sample the stuff so that you know it is genuine. Simply give me your check, which I cannot cash until tomorrow, and if this Canadian Club is not up to standard, you can stop payment.”
The Arab disappeared. He kept on disappearing. In fact, he never reappeared, except at the Pioneer where he cashed the check. While appearances are against him, there is still some hope that possibly he is now on his way to Canada to secure the case, and for a few weeks the front door will be left unlocked so that he can slip it in the mailbox some dark night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.